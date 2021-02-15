Image Source : ANI Vaccination for people over 50 years from March: Harsh Vardhan

The population above 50 years of age will get start receiving the COVID-19 vaccine from March onward, Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan said on Monday. Till 8 AM on February 15, the cumulative number of healthcare workers (HCW) and frontline workers (FLW) vaccinated against COVID-19 in the country has reached nearly 83 lakh. A total of 82,85,295 beneficiaries have been vaccinated through 1,73,729 sessions, as per the provisional report till 8 am. These include 59,88,113 HCWs (1st dose), 24,561 HCWs (2nd dose) and 22,72,621 FLWs (1st dose). The 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccination started on February 13 for those beneficiaries who have completed 28 days after receipt of the 1st dose.

"We will be in a situation to administer vaccines to those above 50 years of age in March," Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan told reporters on Monday.

He said about 80-85 per cent frontline workers have been vaccinated so far. At least 18-20 vaccines are in preclinical, clinical and advanced stages and are expected in the coming months, he said. Vardhan also urged people to continue following COVID appropriate behaviour which he had referred to as "social vaccine", along with the vaccine.

India's total COVID-19 active cases currently stand at 1.39 lakh with 33 states and union territories having reported less than 5,000 active cases in a span of 24 hours. According to the Health Ministry, three states -- Kerala, Maharashtra and Karnataka -- cumulatively account for 77 per cent of India's total active cases. Kerala, Maharashtra together account for 74.72 per cent of the total active cases. Tripura and Daman and Diu and Nagar Haveli currently have only two active cases each. The ministry said that 18 states and UTs have not reported any deaths in a span of 24 hours.

These are Assam, Rajasthan, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Nagaland, Lakshadweep, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Ladakh, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura and Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli. Also, ten states and UTs have reported no deaths in the last week. These are Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Ladakh,Lakshadweep, Manipur, Nagaland, Sikkim, and Tripura.

