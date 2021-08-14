COVID: Record 9.36 lakh people vaccinated in Maharashtra on Saturday

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Beneficiaries receive their dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre in Mumbai.

A record 9.36 lakh people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Maharashtra till 7 pm on Saturday, officials said. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and state health minister Rajesh Tope hailed the people behind the efforts that brought about this single-day vaccine administration high, which broke the previous record of 8.11 lakh achieved on July 3.

An official statement said Maharashtra had the capacity to vaccinate 10 lakh people per day and the drive can be expedited provided doses are made available in adequate numbers.

