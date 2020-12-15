29,000 cold chain points, 45,000 ice-lined and 300 solar refrigerators to be used for vaccination drive

Image Source : AP Representational image

As the country gears-up for distribution of vaccine against coronavirus whenever it is launched in India, focus is on infrastructure development for its safe distribution.The health ministry on Tuesday said 29,000 cold chain points, 240 walk-in coolers, 70 walk-in freezers, 45,000 ice-lined refrigerators, 41,000 deep freezers and 300 solar refrigerators will be used. All these equipment have already reached state governments.

ALSO READ | How will Indians be vaccinated for COVID-19? Govt issues detailed guidelines

Speaking at a presser, Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Ministry of Health said, "Adverse events following immunisation is a critical issue. When we undertake a universal immunisation program, which has been done for decades, then some adverse effects are seen in children and pregnant women after vaccination."

Following the release of the coronavirus vaccine in UK and the United States, it will not be too long for the people in India also to wait for the vaccine. Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria while addressing concerns related to vaccines said that the wait for the vaccine against coronavirus won't be long.

ALSO READ | US rolls out Covid vaccine, first shot administered to New York nurse

India is currently testing six vaccines against coronavirus including — Covishield by Oxford-AstraZeneca and Covaxin by Bharat Biotech — which are in the final stage of the trial.

Latest India News