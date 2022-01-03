Vaccination Day 1: Over 40 lakh teens aged 15-18 jabbed with first dose | Top points

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mumbai: A health worker administers a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a teenager, at Jumbo Covid 19 Vaccination Centre at Dahisar, in Mumbai, Monday, January 03, 2022. Vaccination for teenagers in the age group of 15 to 18 years began on Monday.

Highlights Over 40 lakh teenagers were vaccinated in India aged 15-18 today.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya shared the data.

In UP, more than 1.5 lakh children were vaccinated, whereas over 20,000 got jabbed in Delhi.

On the first day of vaccination for those aged 15 to 18, over 40 lakh teenagers got jabbed with the Covid vaccine across the country today. As of now, only Bharat Biotech's Covaxin is used for vaccinating children. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya shared the vaccination date up to 8 pm today.

Here's how Covid vaccination of teens took place across the country

From setting up attractive selfie points to putting up imaginative posters and colourful balloons, the designated vaccination centres, mostly schools and educational institutes, were decked up to welcome the youngsters. In UP, over 1.50 lakh children got administered with the vaccine doses. Earlier in the day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed the vaccination drive for children at the Civil Hospital in the state capital and expressed satisfaction at the response from the eligible beneficiaries. Over 3,000 teenagers took their first jab across Gautam Buddh Nagar in Noida. Over 4.94 lakh children in the age group of 15-18 years were administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Gujarat. The state government aims to vaccinate around 36 lakh beneficiaries in the 15-18 age group with the first dose in seven days. Over 20,900 children of Delhi in the age of 15 to 18 years received Covid vaccine doses on the first day of the inoculation drive of this group of beneficiaries. Over 3,000 adolescents were jabbed with the Covid vaccine today in Lakshadweep. Administrator Praful Patel launched the campaign in the presence of senior officials of the Union Territory administration at Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Kavaratti. On December 25, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the inclusion of the 15 to 18 age group in the nationwide COVID immunisation programme from January 3. Over 51 lakh youngsters had registered on the Co-WIN portal till Monday 8.30 PM after the process started on January 1. An estimated 7.4 crore children are there in this age group. The children, some dressed in school uniforms and others in casuals were greeted with flowers and were gifted pens and eatables at some places after receiving the vaccine.

