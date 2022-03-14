Follow us on Image Source : PTI Covid vaccination for children in 12-14 years group to begin on March 16: Health Ministry

The Union Health Ministry on Monday announced that the vaccination for children aged 12 to 14 will begin from Wednesday (March 16). The Ministry also announced that all those who are aged above 60 can get inoculated with the precautionary dose of Covid 19. Biological E's Corbevax will be administered to the 12-14 years age group.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted, "If the children are safe then the country is safe! I am happy to inform you that from March 16, Kovid vaccination of children in the age group of 12 to 13 and 13 to 14 is starting. Also, everyone aged 60+ will now be able to get precaution doses. I urge the families of children and people in the age group of 60+ that they must get the vaccine."

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 last year with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated in the first phase.

The vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started on February 2 last year.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions. The country launched vaccination for all aged more than 45 years from April 1, 2021.

The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1 last year. The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from January 3 for adolescents in the age group of 15-18 years.



