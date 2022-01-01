Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). COVID scare: Rashtrapati Bhavan tour to remain closed for visitors from today.

Tour of Rashtrapati Bhavan, Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum to remain closed from Jan 1

It'll be closed for general public till further notice, said the President's Secretariat

Change of Guard ceremony will also not take place till further notice, official release added

In view of the current COVID-19 pandemic situation, the tour of Rashtrapati Bhavan and Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum will remain closed from Saturday for the visitors until further notice.

"As a precautionary measure against the spread of COVID, tour of Rashtrapati Bhavan and Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum for the general public will remain closed from tomorrow (January 1, 2022) till further notice," the President's Secretariat informed on Friday (December 31) in a press release.

The Change of Guard ceremony will also not take place till further notice, the official release added.

Meanwhile, India on Friday recorded 16,764 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 220 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry, the country saw a total of 7,585 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.40 per cent which is the highest since March 2020 and total recoveries data reached to 3,42,66,363.

The tally of Omicron cases has reached 1,270 today with 450 cases in Maharashtra and 320 in Delhi respectively. The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have rose to 91,361, the ministry data showed.

Over 144.54 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

