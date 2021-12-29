COVID scare: Negative certificate, 100 pc vaccination must for parties in Goa, informs CM Pramod Sawant

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY.COM COVID scare: Negative certificate, 100% vaccination must for parties in Goa, informs CM Pramod Sawant.

In the wake of a surge in COVID cases in Goa, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday said that parties and events in the coastal state will only be allowed if guests either have 100 per cent vaccination or COVID-19 negative certificates.

"100 percentage vaccination for parties and restaurants or possession of COVID negative certificate has been made mandatory. Else, you will not be allowed to host an event," Sawant told media in Panaji.

He said that the organisers of various events in the state would have to ensure that the guests carry these certificates.

The Chief Minister also said that an order to the effect would be issued later on Wednesday.

Even as COVID cases crossed the three-figure mark on Tuesday, Sawant refused to impose curfew or restrictions, stating that his government did not want to impede the tourism business.

Tourist footfalls to the coastal state have peaked in the wake of Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Sawant had said that his government was monitoring the COVID-19 positivity rate and stringent decisions would be taken during the meeting of the task force scheduled to be held on January 3 in case this rate rises.

Ahead of the New Year celebration, there is currently about 90 per cent occupancy in hotels in the state, while beaches are already overcrowded with revellers, tourism industry stakeholder said.

Chartered flights from the UK have already started arriving in the state, after a nearly year-long gap due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Travel and Tourism Association of Goa (TTAG) president Nilesh Shah said there have been five to seven per cent cancellations in hotel bookings, but the season is “overall good".

“The end of the year has always been a good season for the tourism industry. The hotel occupancy is around 90 per cent during these days, which will increase by the New Year,” Shah told.

“It is a good sign that we are getting back to normalcy,” Shah said, adding that the tourism industry has learnt to do business with COVID-19 protocols in place.

He said the commencement of the chartered flights has provided work to musicians, other artists and tourist guides in the state during the current tourist season.

On Tuesday, Goa reported a sudden spike in coronavirus cases with 112 people testing positive for the infection, the state health department said. On Monday the coastal state had recorded 67 cases.

The caseload on Tuesday rose to 1,80,229, while the death toll reached 3,520 with one patient dying due to the infection, as per official data.

