'Covid-related curbs in Mumbai to be relaxed soon'

Mumbai Mayor said there has been a downfall in the daily Covid counts and that the BMC has decided to ease curbs.

India TV News Desk
Mumbai Published on: February 08, 2022
Tourists visit the Gateway of India after the state
Image Source : PTI

Tourists visit the Gateway of India after the state government relaxed the COVID-19 restrictions, in Mumbai, Wednesday, Feb. 02, 2022.

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar has hinted that the Covid-related curbs in the metropolis would be relaxed by the month-end. Pednekar said that there has been a downfall in the daily Covid counts and that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the city's civic body, has decided to ease curbs.

"There is good news for Mumbaikars. Mumbai will be unlocked by the end of this month. We have made up our minds," Pednekar said, according to news agency ANI. 

Earlier on Monday, Mumbai recorded 356 fresh Covid 19 cases -- the lowest daily rise after December 21, 2021- and five fatalities, as per a BMC bulletin. The tally of infections now stands at 10,50,194 and death toll at 16,654. Around 88 per cent or 313 cases out of the 356 are asymptomatic, it said, adding that the positivity rate has come down to 1.19 per cent. 

