How long a Covid recovered person should wait to take vaccine shot? Govt panel answers

The National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation in India (NTAGI) on Thursday stated that those having laboratory test proven SARS-CoV-2 illness should defer COVID-19 vaccination for six months after recovery, the sources said.

NTAGI has also recommended increasing the gap between two doses of Covishield vaccine to 12-16 weeks.

It has also suggested that pregnant women may be offered the choice to take any COVID-19 vaccine and that lactating women can be inoculated any time after delivery. Currently, the interval between two doses of Covishield is four to eight weeks.

However, the government panel suggested no change in dosage interval for Covaxin. The recommendations of the NTAGI will be sent to the National Expert Group on Vaccine Adminstration for COVID-19.

