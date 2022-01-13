Thursday, January 13, 2022
     
COVID pandemic: Over 3 crore teenagers receives first dose of vaccine

The vaccination drive for teenagers was started on January 3 in India.

Sheenu Sharma
New Delhi Updated on: January 13, 2022 14:41 IST
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday said that over 3 crore teenagers between the age limit of 15 and 18 years have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Mandaviya tweeted, "Great sense of responsibility & enthusiasm among Young India over 3 crore youngsters between the 15-18 age group have received 1st dose of the COVID-19 vaccine I appeal to all my eligible young friends to get vaccinated at the earliest. #SabkoVaccineMuftVaccine." 

The vaccination drive for teenagers was started on January 3. 

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (January 12) lauded the "sense of responsibility" of the country's youth and said it manifested in the pace of Covid-19 vaccination in the 15-18 years age group that has covered over two crore children since its rollout this month.

Virtually inaugurating the 25th edition of the National Youth Festival, Modi also said his government's recent decision to increase the legal marriage age of women to 21 years was for the betterment of "our daughters" and ensure that they had a career and also the time.

Hailing the pace of vaccination of the 15-18 years age group, he said this showed the "sense of responsibility" of the youngsters, especially witnessed during the pandemic period.

"The role of the youth in the success of our covid vaccination programme is being witnessed altogether at a different level. We are seeing that the youth in the 15-18 years age group are getting themselves vaccinated at a quick pace. In such a short time, over two crore children have been vaccinated. This exemplifies the sense of responsibility in today's youth and my confidence in a bright future of the country is further strengthened," he said.

 

