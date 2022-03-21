Monday, March 21, 2022
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. COVID pandemic: India reports 1,549 new cases with 31 fatalities in single day

COVID pandemic: India reports 1,549 new cases with 31 fatalities in single day

The total active cases of COVID in India have declined to 25,106 the health ministry data showed today.

Sheenu Sharma Written by: Sheenu Sharma @20Sheenu
New Delhi Published on: March 21, 2022 9:16 IST
coronavirus india live news, Coronavirus News, Covid-19 Latest News, Omicron India News, 21st march
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE).

COVID pandemic: India reports 1,549 new cases with 31 fatalities in single day. 

Highlights

  • Total active cases of COVID in India have declined to 25,106 today
  • The total death toll in the country is now at 5,16,510
  • India saw a total of 2,652 discharges in the last 24 hours

COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 1,549 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 31 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Monday (March 21), the country saw a total of 2,652 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.74 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,24,67,774.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 25,106 the ministry data showed today.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,16,510. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 78,30,45,157 samples have been tested up to March 19 for COVID-19. Of these 3,84,499 samples were tested on Sunday.

ALSO READ: Challenges like pandemic, Ukraine war make it important for nation to be self-reliant, says PM

Meanwhile, India's apex body on immunisation NTAGI has recommended administering the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine Covishield between eight and 16 weeks after the first dose, official sources said on Sunday. Presently, the second dose of Covishield is given between 12-16 weeks after the first dose under the National COVID-19 Vaccination Strategy.

The National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) has not yet suggested any change in the schedule of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, whose second dose is administered 28 days after the first dose.   The recommendation for Covishield is yet to be implemented in the national COVID-19 vaccination programme.

"The latest recommendation of NTAGI is based on recent global scientific evidence derived from programmatic data," said an official source.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Death During Day

(a)

 Death Reconciled
(b)		 Total (a+b)
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 2 9898 129      
2 Andhra Pradesh 511 2303989 56  14730      
3 Arunachal Pradesh 9   64179   296      
4 Assam 1365 716186 6639      
5 Bihar 43   818118 12255      
6 Chandigarh 28   90695 1165      
7 Chhattisgarh 141 1137742 13  14034      
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 1   11436   4      
9 Delhi 495 13  1837149 83  26147   1
10 Goa 56 241367 3830      
11 Gujarat 351 1212477 29  10939      
12 Haryana 469 46  973501 116  10597   1
13 Himachal Pradesh 290 16  279916 34  4132      
14 Jammu and Kashmir 115 448685 19  4750      
15 Jharkhand 134 429582 12  5315      
16 Karnataka 2037 36  3902640 143  40037   2
17 Kerala*** 6639 336  6453172 908  67339 20 24
18 Ladakh 33 27944 10  228      
19 Lakshadweep 0   11350   52      
20 Madhya Pradesh 211 28  1029941 49  10734   1
21 Maharashtra 5358 171  7723288 283  143767   1
22 Manipur 85 134836 2120      
23 Meghalaya 55 92075 13  1591      
24 Mizoram 1771 123  220259 245  676   1
25 Nagaland 32 34671 758      
26 Odisha 613 22  1277424 67  9116      
27 Puducherry 13   163797 1962      
28 Punjab 215 12  740979 30  17737      
29 Rajasthan 412 61  1272668 93  9551      
30 Sikkim 15 38656 449      
31 Tamil Nadu 620 50  3413745 106  38025      
32 Telangana 657 56  786023 91  4111      
33 Tripura 0 99951 919      
34 Uttarakhand 632 11  428719 23  7690      
35 Uttar Pradesh 778 80  2046015 91  23492      
36 West Bengal 920 62  1994701 107  21194      
Total# 25106 1134  42467774 2652  516510 11  20 31
*** For Kerala as per the state media bulletin : 4 of deaths reported on 20th Mar, +20 deaths declared as per appeal cases filed G.O(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

ALSO READ: Is this the beginning of fourth Covid wave? Areas around China witness 40% rise in new cases

 

Latest India News

Russia Ukraine News
Elections 2022

Top News

Latest News