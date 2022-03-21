Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). COVID pandemic: India reports 1,549 new cases with 31 fatalities in single day.

COVID-19 India News Updates : India recorded 1,549 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 31 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Monday (March 21), the country saw a total of 2,652 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.74 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,24,67,774.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 25,106 the ministry data showed today.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,16,510. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 78,30,45,157 samples have been tested up to March 19 for COVID-19. Of these 3,84,499 samples were tested on Sunday.

Meanwhile, India's apex body on immunisation NTAGI has recommended administering the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine Covishield between eight and 16 weeks after the first dose, official sources said on Sunday. Presently, the second dose of Covishield is given between 12-16 weeks after the first dose under the National COVID-19 Vaccination Strategy.

The National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) has not yet suggested any change in the schedule of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, whose second dose is administered 28 days after the first dose. The recommendation for Covishield is yet to be implemented in the national COVID-19 vaccination programme.

"The latest recommendation of NTAGI is based on recent global scientific evidence derived from programmatic data," said an official source.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Death During Day (a) Death Reconciled

(b) Total (a+b) 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 2 2 9898 2 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 511 7 2303989 56 14730 3 Arunachal Pradesh 9 64179 296 4 Assam 1365 2 716186 2 6639 5 Bihar 43 818118 3 12255 6 Chandigarh 28 90695 6 1165 7 Chhattisgarh 141 3 1137742 13 14034 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 1 11436 4 9 Delhi 495 13 1837149 83 26147 1 1 10 Goa 56 1 241367 4 3830 11 Gujarat 351 7 1212477 29 10939 12 Haryana 469 46 973501 116 10597 1 1 13 Himachal Pradesh 290 16 279916 34 4132 14 Jammu and Kashmir 115 8 448685 19 4750 15 Jharkhand 134 8 429582 12 5315 16 Karnataka 2037 36 3902640 143 40037 2 2 17 Kerala*** 6639 336 6453172 908 67339 4 20 24 18 Ladakh 33 7 27944 10 228 19 Lakshadweep 0 11350 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 211 28 1029941 49 10734 1 1 21 Maharashtra 5358 171 7723288 283 143767 1 1 22 Manipur 85 5 134836 6 2120 23 Meghalaya 55 6 92075 13 1591 24 Mizoram 1771 123 220259 245 676 1 1 25 Nagaland 32 5 34671 5 758 26 Odisha 613 22 1277424 67 9116 27 Puducherry 13 163797 1 1962 28 Punjab 215 12 740979 30 17737 29 Rajasthan 412 61 1272668 93 9551 30 Sikkim 15 3 38656 1 449 31 Tamil Nadu 620 50 3413745 106 38025 32 Telangana 657 56 786023 91 4111 33 Tripura 0 1 99951 1 919 34 Uttarakhand 632 11 428719 23 7690 35 Uttar Pradesh 778 80 2046015 91 23492 36 West Bengal 920 62 1994701 107 21194 Total# 25106 1134 42467774 2652 516510 11 20 31 *** For Kerala as per the state media bulletin : 4 of deaths reported on 20th Mar, +20 deaths declared as per appeal cases filed G.O(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

