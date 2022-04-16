Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). COVID: India's cumulative vaccination coverage exceeds 186.38 crore

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed that India's cumulative Coronavirus vaccination coverage crossed 186.38 crores on Saturday (April 16), as per the provisional reports by 7:00 am.

According to the ministry, this target has been achieved through 2,26,92,477 sessions. COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on March 16, 2022 and over 2.40 crore (2,40,16,391) 1st dose and 57,147 2nd dose were administered them, said the ministry.

As per the ministry, in the age group 15-18 years, 5,78,45,181 1st dose and 4,03,05,973 2nd dose have been administered. Of the total 1,86,38,31,723 administered Covid-19 vaccines, 1,32,99,707 precaution dose have been given to people with age more than 60 years, it stated, adding that the people of this age group have been jabbed with 12,68,10,089 1st dose and 11,62,97,530 2nd dose of the covid vaccine.

Besides, 45,85,873 and 71,12,025 Precaution Dose were given to the health care workers (HCWs) and front line workers (FLWs), respectively, said the ministry.

The Ministry stated that the HCWs have been jabbed with 1,04,04,316 (first dose) and 1,00,07,750 (second dose) against the coronavirus; whereas 1,84,14,253 (first dose) and 1,75,25,215 (second dose) have been administered to the FLWs.

The people of the age group 18-44 years have been jabbed with 55,52,21,431 first dose, 47,22,70,506 second dose, and 24,335 precaution dose against Covid-19.To the age group 45-59 years, 20,28,45,688 1st dose and 18,67,02,436 2nd dose have been administered besides the 85,877 precaution doses.

Currently, India's Active Caseload stands at 11,366. These active cases now constitute 0.03 per cent of the country's total Positive Cases. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.76 per cent.

"796 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,25,07,834," read the ministry's statement.

In the last 24 hours, 975new cases of Covi-19 were reported, after a total of 3,00,918 COVID-19 tests were conducted. India has so far conducted over 83.14 Crore (83,14,78,288) cumulative tests.

"There has been a sustained fall in the weekly Positivity Rate too. The Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 0.26 per cent and the Daily Positivity rate is also reported to be 0.32 per cent," it added.

