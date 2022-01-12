Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). COVID fear: Uttarakhand government extends night curfew by one hour.

In a bid to control the spread of COVID-19 and its Omicron variant, the Uttarakhand government on Wednesday extended the night curfew by an hour.

It will now be applicable from 10:00 pm to 6:00 am, instead of 10:00 pm to 5:00 am as it was earlier.

Moreover, hotels, dhabas, eateries will be allowed to operate at 50 per cent capacity. Apart from this, conference halls, spas, gyms in hotels will open with 50 per cent capacity while anganwadi centres, schools and other educational institutions will remain closed till January 16.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand has reported eight cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19, as per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Also, Uttarakhand will go for a single-phase assembly poll on February 14. Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra announced the poll schedule for Uttarakhand on Saturday along with that of four other states.

