Tuesday, July 12, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. COVID-19: India reports 13,615 fresh cases, 20 fatalities in last 24 hours; active cases jump to 1,31,043

COVID-19: India reports 13,615 fresh cases, 20 fatalities in last 24 hours; active cases jump to 1,31,043

COVID-19: The total active cases in India have risen to 1,31,043, the health ministry data showed on Tuesday.

Sheenu Sharma Written By: Sheenu Sharma New Delhi Published on: July 12, 2022 9:29 IST
COVID-19, Coronavirus Cases in India, India Covid Cases, Corona Cases in India, Covid 19 in India, C
Image Source : PTI. A medic collects swab sample of a commuter for Covid-19 test.

Highlights

  • An increase of 330 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours
  • The total death toll in the country due to COVID is now at 5,25 474
  • The daily positivity rate on July 12 was recorded 3.23 per cent

COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 13,615 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 20 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday (July 12), the country saw a total of 13,265 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.50 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,29,96,427.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have risen to 1,31,043, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 1,30,713. 

Massive jump in active cases:

An increase of 330 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.30 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said. 

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,25 474. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate on July 12 was recorded 3.23 per cent. 

ALSO READ: Intermittent fasting may reduce complications from Covid-19, says study

Maharashtra COVID tally:

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported a dip of fifty per cent in its fresh Covid-19 cases on Monday as the state logged 1,189 new infections and two deaths, according to data provided by the health department.

The fresh additions took the state's overall tally to 80,05,213 and the toll from the infection to 1,47,978, he said. The addition to the COVID-19 tally was 54 per cent less than the 2,591 cases reported on Sunday, the official pointed out.

Of the new cases, the Mumbai administrative circle accounted for 443, the Pune circle 371, Nashik 193, Nagpur 98, Akola 32, Aurangabad 29, Latur 13 and the Kolhapur circle 10, among others.

The two fresh deaths caused due to the respiratory illness were reported from Nashik and Ahmednagar districts, the official said.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Death During Day

(a)

 Death Reconciled
(b)		 Total (a+b)
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 41 10069 129      
2 Andhra Pradesh 2008 75  2307519 236  14733   1
3 Arunachal Pradesh 160 11  64227   296      
4 Assam 1607 66  716943 20  7991      
5 Bihar 2104 146  821427 275  12262      
6 Chandigarh 371 10  92873 71  1165      
7 Chhattisgarh 1466 11  1140650 99  14043      
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 8 11485 4      
9 Delhi 2146 118  1912305 549  26284   2
10 Goa 845 33  245246 75  3843      
11 Gujarat 4129 83  1222844 463  10948      
12 Haryana 1946 1007158 290  10628      
13 Himachal Pradesh 1139 38  282253 32  4143   1
14 Jammu and Kashmir 756 450527 86  4758      
15 Jharkhand 625 23  430764 47  5322      
16 Karnataka 6898 205  3932000 737  40123      
17 Kerala*** 27643 928  6575236 3794  70150 16 18
18 Ladakh 57 39  28285 48  228      
19 Lakshadweep 1   11359   52      
20 Madhya Pradesh 807 19  1033980 111  10745      
21 Maharashtra 18369 303  7837679 2894  147976      
22 Manipur 144 14  135175 13  2120      
23 Meghalaya 100 18  92422 1595      
24 Mizoram 656 43  228502 46  706      
25 Nagaland 35 34749   762      
26 Odisha 2841 337  1281537 239  9126      
27 Puducherry 831 46  164867 83  1962      
28 Punjab 1199 51  745681 100  17784      
29 Rajasthan 1126 94  1279014 23  9570      
30 Sikkim 162 16  38811 13  457      
31 Tamil Nadu 18819 23  3444682 2560  38028      
32 Telangana 5180 796833 468  4111      
33 Tripura 122 16  99997 923      
34 Uttarakhand 827 16  430660 62  7697      
35 Uttar Pradesh 2281 16  2068199 319  23547      
36 West Bengal 23264 2105  2007204 853  21243   4
Total# 130713 2023  42983162 14629  525454 24  16 26
***Note for Kerala 03-No of deaths declared by GoK, further details as below:01 No. Of Deaths in Last 24 Hrs; 02 Deaths declared in the last 24 hrs but of previous days because of late receiving of documents; 00 No of deaths declared as per appeal G.O.(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD (Appeal Cases Filed).
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

ALSO READ: Delhi logs 280 new Covid cases today, no deaths

Latest India News

Top News

Latest News