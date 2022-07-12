COVID-19: India reports 13,615 fresh cases, 20 fatalities in last 24 hours; active cases jump to 1,31,043

Highlights
- An increase of 330 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours
- The total death toll in the country due to COVID is now at 5,25 474
- The daily positivity rate on July 12 was recorded 3.23 per cent
COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 13,615 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 20 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday (July 12), the country saw a total of 13,265 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.50 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,29,96,427.The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have risen to 1,31,043, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 1,30,713.
Massive jump in active cases:
An increase of 330 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.30 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.
The total death toll in the country is now at 5,25 474. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
The daily positivity rate on July 12 was recorded 3.23 per cent.
Maharashtra COVID tally:
Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported a dip of fifty per cent in its fresh Covid-19 cases on Monday as the state logged 1,189 new infections and two deaths, according to data provided by the health department.
The fresh additions took the state's overall tally to 80,05,213 and the toll from the infection to 1,47,978, he said. The addition to the COVID-19 tally was 54 per cent less than the 2,591 cases reported on Sunday, the official pointed out.
Of the new cases, the Mumbai administrative circle accounted for 443, the Pune circle 371, Nashik 193, Nagpur 98, Akola 32, Aurangabad 29, Latur 13 and the Kolhapur circle 10, among others.
The two fresh deaths caused due to the respiratory illness were reported from Nashik and Ahmednagar districts, the official said.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Death During Day
(a)
|Death Reconciled
(b)
|Total (a+b)
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|41
|6
|10069
|9
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|2008
|75
|2307519
|236
|14733
|1
|1
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|160
|11
|64227
|296
|4
|Assam
|1607
|66
|716943
|20
|7991
|5
|Bihar
|2104
|146
|821427
|275
|12262
|6
|Chandigarh
|371
|10
|92873
|71
|1165
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|1466
|11
|1140650
|99
|14043
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|8
|2
|11485
|2
|4
|9
|Delhi
|2146
|118
|1912305
|549
|26284
|2
|2
|10
|Goa
|845
|33
|245246
|75
|3843
|11
|Gujarat
|4129
|83
|1222844
|463
|10948
|12
|Haryana
|1946
|6
|1007158
|290
|10628
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|1139
|38
|282253
|32
|4143
|1
|1
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|756
|2
|450527
|86
|4758
|15
|Jharkhand
|625
|23
|430764
|47
|5322
|16
|Karnataka
|6898
|205
|3932000
|737
|40123
|17
|Kerala***
|27643
|928
|6575236
|3794
|70150
|2
|16
|18
|18
|Ladakh
|57
|39
|28285
|48
|228
|19
|Lakshadweep
|1
|11359
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|807
|19
|1033980
|111
|10745
|21
|Maharashtra
|18369
|303
|7837679
|2894
|147976
|22
|Manipur
|144
|14
|135175
|13
|2120
|23
|Meghalaya
|100
|18
|92422
|6
|1595
|24
|Mizoram
|656
|43
|228502
|46
|706
|25
|Nagaland
|35
|3
|34749
|762
|26
|Odisha
|2841
|337
|1281537
|239
|9126
|27
|Puducherry
|831
|46
|164867
|83
|1962
|28
|Punjab
|1199
|51
|745681
|100
|17784
|29
|Rajasthan
|1126
|94
|1279014
|23
|9570
|30
|Sikkim
|162
|16
|38811
|13
|457
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|18819
|23
|3444682
|2560
|38028
|32
|Telangana
|5180
|9
|796833
|468
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|122
|16
|99997
|6
|923
|34
|Uttarakhand
|827
|16
|430660
|62
|7697
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|2281
|16
|2068199
|319
|23547
|36
|West Bengal
|23264
|2105
|2007204
|853
|21243
|4
|4
|Total#
|130713
|2023
|42983162
|14629
|525454
|24
|16
|26
|***Note for Kerala 03-No of deaths declared by GoK, further details as below:01 No. Of Deaths in Last 24 Hrs; 02 Deaths declared in the last 24 hrs but of previous days because of late receiving of documents; 00 No of deaths declared as per appeal G.O.(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD (Appeal Cases Filed).
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
