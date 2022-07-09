COVID-19: India logs 18,840 fresh cases, 43 deaths in last 24 hours; active cases jump to 1,25,028

Follow us on Image Source : PTI. A medic collects swab sample of a commuter for Covid-19 test.

COVID-19 India News Updates : India recorded 18,840 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 43 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday (July 9), the country saw a total of 16,104 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.51 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,29,53,980.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have risen to 1,25,028, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 1,22,335.

Massive jump in active cases:

An increase of 2,693 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.29 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,25,386. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate on July 9 was recorded 4.14 per cent.

ICMR Testing:

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 86,61,77,937 samples have been tested up to July 8 for COVID-19. Of these 4,54,778 samples were tested on Friday.

Delhi COVID tally:

Meanwhile, Delhi reported 531 new cases of coronavirus and three deaths on Friday, data provided by the health department suggested. The national capital's positivity rate was recorded at 3.13 per cent. This is the second consecutive day when the daily case count has remained in the range of 500-600.

With the fresh infections and fatalities, Delhi's caseload climbed to 19,39,758 and the death toll increased to 26,280, the health department bulletin said. The fresh cases came out of 16,956 tests conducted the previous day, it said. Delhi on Thursday recorded 579 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 3.46 per cent and one death.

On Wednesday, the city logged 600 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 3.27 per cent and one death. The capital recorded 615 cases with a positivity rate of 3.89 per cent and three deaths on Tuesday.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Death During Day (a) Death Reconciled

(b) Total (a+b) 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 40 1 10055 5 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 1816 156 2307116 191 14731 3 Arunachal Pradesh 125 24 64227 1 296 4 Assam 1370 232 716883 60 7991 2 2 5 Bihar 1742 168 820960 254 12262 6 Chandigarh 375 7 92759 70 1165 7 Chhattisgarh 1363 160 1140388 136 14040 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 13 1 11480 1 4 9 Delhi 2329 151 1911149 679 26280 3 3 10 Goa 795 4 245078 153 3842 1 1 11 Gujarat 3893 14 1221866 622 10948 12 Haryana 1918 14 1006549 367 10628 13 Himachal Pradesh 1010 80 282133 110 4142 1 1 14 Jammu and Kashmir 692 27 450358 74 4757 15 Jharkhand 542 74 430653 58 5321 16 Karnataka 6506 52 3930461 984 40123 1 1 17 Kerala*** 28891 881 6567960 4172 70108 1 18 19 18 Ladakh 125 28202 12 228 19 Lakshadweep 1 11359 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 778 10 1033766 125 10745 21 Maharashtra 18851 562 7831851 3499 147971 7 7 22 Manipur 118 21 135151 1 2120 23 Meghalaya 98 1 92385 16 1595 24 Mizoram 525 28 228439 33 706 25 Nagaland 31 4 34748 2 762 1 1 26 Odisha 2336 266 1280954 204 9126 27 Puducherry 748 85 164698 109 1962 28 Punjab 1125 55 745403 152 17784 1 1 29 Rajasthan 953 8 1278920 129 9570 30 Sikkim 101 19 38785 9 456 1 1 31 Tamil Nadu 18687 309 3439606 2413 38028 32 Telangana 5146 149 795880 459 4111 33 Tripura 72 29 99989 3 923 34 Uttarakhand 807 28 430567 18 7697 1 1 35 Uttar Pradesh 2250 25 2067513 346 23547 2 2 36 West Bengal 18856 2310 2005689 637 21236 3 3 Total# 125028 2693 42953980 16104 525386 25 18 43 ***Note for Kerala 19-No of deaths declared by GoK, further details as below:01 No. Of Deaths in Last 24 Hrs; 16 Deaths declared in the last 24 hrs but of previous days because of late receiving of documents; 02 No of deaths declared as per appeal G.O.(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD (Appeal Cases Filed). *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

