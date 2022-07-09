Saturday, July 09, 2022
     
COVID-19: India logs 18,840 fresh cases, 43 deaths in last 24 hours; active cases jump to 1,25,028

COVID-19: The total active cases in India have risen to 1,25,028, the health ministry data showed on Saturday.

Sheenu Sharma Written By: Sheenu Sharma New Delhi Updated on: July 09, 2022 9:34 IST
Image Source : PTI. A medic collects swab sample of a commuter for Covid-19 test.

Highlights

  • India saw a total of 16,104 COVID-19 discharges in the last 24 hours
  • An increase of 2,693 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours
  • The active cases comprise 0.29 per cent of the total infections, the health ministry said

COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 18,840 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 43 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday (July 9), the country saw a total of 16,104 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.51 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,29,53,980.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have risen to 1,25,028, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 1,22,335. 

Massive jump in active cases:

An increase of 2,693 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.29 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said. 

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,25,386. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate on July 9 was recorded 4.14 per cent. 

ICMR Testing:

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 86,61,77,937 samples have been tested up to July 8 for COVID-19. Of these 4,54,778 samples were tested on Friday.

ALSO READ: Will Bengal schools, colleges be shut over rising Covid-19 cases? Here's what govt says

Delhi COVID tally:

Meanwhile, Delhi reported 531 new cases of coronavirus and three deaths on Friday, data provided by the health department suggested. The national capital's positivity rate was recorded at 3.13 per cent. This is the second consecutive day when the daily case count has remained in the range of 500-600.

With the fresh infections and fatalities, Delhi's caseload climbed to 19,39,758 and the death toll increased to 26,280, the health department bulletin said. The fresh cases came out of 16,956 tests conducted the previous day, it said. Delhi on Thursday recorded 579 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 3.46 per cent and one death.

On Wednesday, the city logged 600 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 3.27 per cent and one death. The capital recorded 615 cases with a positivity rate of 3.89 per cent and three deaths on Tuesday.

 

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Death During Day

(a)

 Death Reconciled
(b)		 Total (a+b)
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 40 10055 129      
2 Andhra Pradesh 1816 156  2307116 191  14731      
3 Arunachal Pradesh 125 24  64227 296      
4 Assam 1370 232  716883 60  7991   2
5 Bihar 1742 168  820960 254  12262      
6 Chandigarh 375 92759 70  1165      
7 Chhattisgarh 1363 160  1140388 136  14040      
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 13 11480 4      
9 Delhi 2329 151  1911149 679  26280   3
10 Goa 795 245078 153  3842   1
11 Gujarat 3893 14  1221866 622  10948      
12 Haryana 1918 14  1006549 367  10628      
13 Himachal Pradesh 1010 80  282133 110  4142   1
14 Jammu and Kashmir 692 27  450358 74  4757      
15 Jharkhand 542 74  430653 58  5321      
16 Karnataka 6506 52  3930461 984  40123   1
17 Kerala*** 28891 881  6567960 4172  70108 18 19
18 Ladakh 125   28202 12  228      
19 Lakshadweep 1   11359   52      
20 Madhya Pradesh 778 10  1033766 125  10745      
21 Maharashtra 18851 562  7831851 3499  147971   7
22 Manipur 118 21  135151 2120      
23 Meghalaya 98 92385 16  1595      
24 Mizoram 525 28  228439 33  706      
25 Nagaland 31 34748 762   1
26 Odisha 2336 266  1280954 204  9126      
27 Puducherry 748 85  164698 109  1962      
28 Punjab 1125 55  745403 152  17784   1
29 Rajasthan 953 1278920 129  9570      
30 Sikkim 101 19  38785 456   1
31 Tamil Nadu 18687 309  3439606 2413  38028      
32 Telangana 5146 149  795880 459  4111      
33 Tripura 72 29  99989 923      
34 Uttarakhand 807 28  430567 18  7697   1
35 Uttar Pradesh 2250 25  2067513 346  23547   2
36 West Bengal 18856 2310  2005689 637  21236   3
Total# 125028 2693  42953980 16104  525386 25  18 43
***Note for Kerala 19-No of deaths declared by GoK, further details as below:01 No. Of Deaths in Last 24 Hrs; 16 Deaths declared in the last 24 hrs but of previous days because of late receiving of documents; 02 No of deaths declared as per appeal G.O.(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD (Appeal Cases Filed).
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

ALSO READ: Maharashtra reports rise in Covid cases again, 2,944 new infections, 7 deaths today

