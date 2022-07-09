COVID-19: India logs 18,840 fresh cases, 43 deaths in last 24 hours; active cases jump to 1,25,028

Highlights
- India saw a total of 16,104 COVID-19 discharges in the last 24 hours
- An increase of 2,693 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours
- The active cases comprise 0.29 per cent of the total infections, the health ministry said
COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 18,840 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 43 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday (July 9), the country saw a total of 16,104 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.51 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,29,53,980.
The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have risen to 1,25,028, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 1,22,335.
Massive jump in active cases:
An increase of 2,693 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.29 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.
The total death toll in the country is now at 5,25,386. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
The daily positivity rate on July 9 was recorded 4.14 per cent.ICMR Testing:
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 86,61,77,937 samples have been tested up to July 8 for COVID-19. Of these 4,54,778 samples were tested on Friday.
Delhi COVID tally:
Meanwhile, Delhi reported 531 new cases of coronavirus and three deaths on Friday, data provided by the health department suggested. The national capital's positivity rate was recorded at 3.13 per cent. This is the second consecutive day when the daily case count has remained in the range of 500-600.
With the fresh infections and fatalities, Delhi's caseload climbed to 19,39,758 and the death toll increased to 26,280, the health department bulletin said. The fresh cases came out of 16,956 tests conducted the previous day, it said. Delhi on Thursday recorded 579 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 3.46 per cent and one death.
On Wednesday, the city logged 600 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 3.27 per cent and one death. The capital recorded 615 cases with a positivity rate of 3.89 per cent and three deaths on Tuesday.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Death During Day
(a)
|Death Reconciled
(b)
|Total (a+b)
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|40
|1
|10055
|5
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|1816
|156
|2307116
|191
|14731
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|125
|24
|64227
|1
|296
|4
|Assam
|1370
|232
|716883
|60
|7991
|2
|2
|5
|Bihar
|1742
|168
|820960
|254
|12262
|6
|Chandigarh
|375
|7
|92759
|70
|1165
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|1363
|160
|1140388
|136
|14040
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|13
|1
|11480
|1
|4
|9
|Delhi
|2329
|151
|1911149
|679
|26280
|3
|3
|10
|Goa
|795
|4
|245078
|153
|3842
|1
|1
|11
|Gujarat
|3893
|14
|1221866
|622
|10948
|12
|Haryana
|1918
|14
|1006549
|367
|10628
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|1010
|80
|282133
|110
|4142
|1
|1
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|692
|27
|450358
|74
|4757
|15
|Jharkhand
|542
|74
|430653
|58
|5321
|16
|Karnataka
|6506
|52
|3930461
|984
|40123
|1
|1
|17
|Kerala***
|28891
|881
|6567960
|4172
|70108
|1
|18
|19
|18
|Ladakh
|125
|28202
|12
|228
|19
|Lakshadweep
|1
|11359
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|778
|10
|1033766
|125
|10745
|21
|Maharashtra
|18851
|562
|7831851
|3499
|147971
|7
|7
|22
|Manipur
|118
|21
|135151
|1
|2120
|23
|Meghalaya
|98
|1
|92385
|16
|1595
|24
|Mizoram
|525
|28
|228439
|33
|706
|25
|Nagaland
|31
|4
|34748
|2
|762
|1
|1
|26
|Odisha
|2336
|266
|1280954
|204
|9126
|27
|Puducherry
|748
|85
|164698
|109
|1962
|28
|Punjab
|1125
|55
|745403
|152
|17784
|1
|1
|29
|Rajasthan
|953
|8
|1278920
|129
|9570
|30
|Sikkim
|101
|19
|38785
|9
|456
|1
|1
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|18687
|309
|3439606
|2413
|38028
|32
|Telangana
|5146
|149
|795880
|459
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|72
|29
|99989
|3
|923
|34
|Uttarakhand
|807
|28
|430567
|18
|7697
|1
|1
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|2250
|25
|2067513
|346
|23547
|2
|2
|36
|West Bengal
|18856
|2310
|2005689
|637
|21236
|3
|3
|Total#
|125028
|2693
|42953980
|16104
|525386
|25
|18
|43
|***Note for Kerala 19-No of deaths declared by GoK, further details as below:01 No. Of Deaths in Last 24 Hrs; 16 Deaths declared in the last 24 hrs but of previous days because of late receiving of documents; 02 No of deaths declared as per appeal G.O.(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD (Appeal Cases Filed).
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
