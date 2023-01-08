Sunday, January 08, 2023
     
  COVID-19: India reports 163 new cases in last 24 hours, active tally down to 2,423

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma New Delhi Updated on: January 08, 2023 11:57 IST
COVID-19 update: India logged 163 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases declined to 2,423, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday (January 8).

The COVID-19 case tally was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,79,924). The death toll stands at 5,30,720 with two deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

Active cases:

The active cases comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.80 per cent, the ministry said. A decrease of 86 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,46,781, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

 
Vaccination UPDATE:

According to the ministry's website, 220.13 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.
 
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.
 
India crossed the grim milestone of four crore on January 25, 2022. 

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative
Death During Day
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 0 10618 129  
2 Andhra Pradesh 6 2324336   14733  
3 Arunachal Pradesh 1   66594   296  
4 Assam 0   738065   8035  
5 Bihar 10   839091   12303  
6 Chandigarh 3 98169 1181  
7 Chhattisgarh 2 1163612 14146  
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0   11587   4  
9 Delhi 24 1980728 26521  
10 Goa* 13 255068   4013  
11 Gujarat 34 1266526 11043  
12 Haryana 45 1045881 10714  
13 Himachal Pradesh 21 308442 4213  
14 Jammu and Kashmir 24 474628   4785  
15 Jharkhand 2 437240 5331  
16 Karnataka 235 43  4031715 69  40308  
17 Kerala*** 1371 50  6755913 99  71567  
18 Ladakh 3   29181   231  
19 Lakshadweep 0   11363   52  
20 Madhya Pradesh 6 1044142   10776  
21 Maharashtra 137 7988236 148418  
22 Manipur 2   137773   2149  
23 Meghalaya 1   95159   1624  
24 Mizoram 0   238238   726  
25 Nagaland 0   35204   782  
26 Odisha 91 1327281   9205  
27 Puducherry 35 173541 1975  
28 Punjab** 34 764927 19289  
29 Rajasthan 79 1305813 9653  
30 Sikkim 0   43820   499  
31 Tamil Nadu 71 3556381 15  38049  
32 Telangana 54 837239 11  4111  
33 Tripura 0   107094   940  
34 Uttarakhand 34   441634 7753  
35 Uttar Pradesh 31 2104478 23634  
36 West Bengal 54 2097064 21532  
Total# 2423 86  44146781 247  530720
*Kerala- “0 (Zero) new deaths were reported during the last 24 hours. A total of 02 reconciled deaths (as per the ICMR guidelines and falling within 90 days following the date of death) were reported.
**Punjab-“Active cases (34) and recoveries updated after reconciliation of Punjab data- further reconciliation of mortality data is ongoing.

 

