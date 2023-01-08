Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). COVID-19: India reports 163 new cases in last 24 hours, active tally down to 2,423.

COVID-19 update : India logged 163 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases declined to 2,423, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday (January 8).

The COVID-19 case tally was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,79,924). The death toll stands at 5,30,720 with two deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

Active cases:

The active cases comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.80 per cent, the ministry said. A decrease of 86 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,46,781, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.



Vaccination UPDATE:

According to the ministry's website, 220.13 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.



India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.



India crossed the grim milestone of four crore on January 25, 2022.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Death During Day 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 0 1 10618 1 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 6 2 2324336 14733 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1 66594 296 4 Assam 0 738065 8035 5 Bihar 10 839091 12303 6 Chandigarh 3 1 98169 1 1181 7 Chhattisgarh 2 5 1163612 5 14146 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0 11587 4 9 Delhi 24 1 1980728 7 26521 10 Goa* 13 3 255068 4013 11 Gujarat 34 2 1266526 7 11043 12 Haryana 45 1 1045881 3 10714 13 Himachal Pradesh 21 1 308442 3 4213 14 Jammu and Kashmir 24 3 474628 4785 15 Jharkhand 2 1 437240 1 5331 16 Karnataka 235 43 4031715 69 40308 17 Kerala*** 1371 50 6755913 99 71567 18 Ladakh 3 29181 231 19 Lakshadweep 0 11363 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 6 1 1044142 10776 21 Maharashtra 137 3 7988236 8 148418 22 Manipur 2 137773 2149 23 Meghalaya 1 95159 1624 24 Mizoram 0 238238 726 25 Nagaland 0 35204 782 26 Odisha 91 4 1327281 9205 27 Puducherry 35 4 173541 1 1975 28 Punjab** 34 7 764927 1 19289 29 Rajasthan 79 4 1305813 3 9653 30 Sikkim 0 43820 499 31 Tamil Nadu 71 8 3556381 15 38049 32 Telangana 54 8 837239 11 4111 33 Tripura 0 107094 940 34 Uttarakhand 34 441634 4 7753 35 Uttar Pradesh 31 2 2104478 2 23634 36 West Bengal 54 3 2097064 6 21532 Total# 2423 86 44146781 247 530720 0 *Kerala- “0 (Zero) new deaths were reported during the last 24 hours. A total of 02 reconciled deaths (as per the ICMR guidelines and falling within 90 days following the date of death) were reported. **Punjab-“Active cases (34) and recoveries updated after reconciliation of Punjab data- further reconciliation of mortality data is ongoing.

