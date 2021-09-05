Sunday, September 05, 2021
     
COVID: Over 66.89 crore vaccine doses provided to states, UTs: Centre

PTI PTI
New Delhi Published on: September 05, 2021 13:57 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL.

Over 66.89 cr vaccine doses provided to states, UTs: Centre. 

More than 66.89 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far, and over 1.56 crore doses are in the pipeline, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday.

The ministry said over 4.37 crore balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered.

The vaccination drive has been ramped up through availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to states and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain, the ministry said.

Today, India recorded 42,766 new cases of the novel coronavirus, and 308 fatalities due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday, the country has the total recovery rate at around 97.42 per cent.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India rose to 4,10,048, the ministry data showed. In India, the first death due to COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

