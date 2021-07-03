COVID: Navi Mumbai civic body vaccinates sex workers.

Saturday, July 03, 2021
     
Thane Published on: July 03, 2021 12:46 IST
The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) held a special anti-coronavirus vaccination camp for sex workers in the city, a civic official said on Saturday.

The camp was organised on Friday as part of the civic body’s attempt to cover the neglected sections of the society under the vaccination programme, spokesperson of the NMMC, Mahendra Konde, said.

Seventy-eight sex workers were administered vaccines during this drive, he said.

The corporation’s drive to vaccinate the homeless people has been appreciated by the central government, the official added.

NMMC Commissioner Abhijit Bangar said every effort was being made to cover every citizen in Navi Mumbai under the vaccination programme.

“At present, there are 76 vaccination centres in the city and we are making arrangements to increase this figure to 100 to expedite the inoculation,” he said.

