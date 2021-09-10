COVID: Karnataka ends weekend curfew in border districts

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL. Karnataka ends weekend curfew in border districts.

The Karnataka government has ended the weekend curfew in the border districts of Kerala and Maharashtra following a decrease in the number of new Covid-19 cases.

The decision was taken in a meeting held on Thursday and orders were issued later in the evening. The state-wide Covid-19 positivity rate stood at 0.73 per cent and it has come down below 2 per cent in all the districts.

The expert committee had recommended weekend curfew in districts that recorded more than 2 per cent of Covid positivity.

The bordering districts especially, Kodagu, Mysuru, Dakshina Kannada which borders Kerala have also recorded less number of cases, as well as a low positivity rate.

The number has also decreased in Chamarajnagar and Hassan districts, where a large number of students and workers commuted from Kerala. The state government had recently issued a circular for all educational institutions and companies to restrict the movement of people from Kerala.

The Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada also issued a directive restricting the movements from and towards Kerala till October 31.

The state government has given authority to the respective District Commissioners to take a call on imposing weekend curfews and other measures based on the Covid situation. However, night curfew will continue in the state including the border districts, from 9:00 pm to 6:00 am.

The government has also directed authorities of the border districts of Kerala and Maharashtra to strengthen checkposts.

