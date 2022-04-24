COVID: India's vaccination coverage exceeds 187.67 crore

Follow us on Image Source : PTI. Health workers administers a dose of COVID vaccine at IIT-Madras campus in Chennai.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, on Sunday (April 24) informed that the cumulative Covid-19 vaccination coverage of the country has exceeded 187.67 Crore (1,87,67,20,318) through 2,30,29,745 sessions, as per the provisional reports till 7:00 am.

As many as 1,04,04,725 (1st Dose), 1,00,12,053 (2nd Dose), and 46,94,892 (Precaution Dose) have been administered to the Health Care Workers (HCWs) whereas 1,84,14,942 (1st Dose), 1,75,32,038 (2nd Dose), and 73,40,412 (Precaution Dose) have been jabbed to the Front Line Workers (FLWs) in the country.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on March 16, 2022. So far, 2,65,75,579 1st dose and 29,32,476 2nd dose of Covid-19 vaccine have been given to these adolescents. Youngsters belonging to the age group 15-18 years have been given 5,81,40,660 (1st Dose) and 4,13,45,317 (2nd Dose) of the vaccine against coronavirus.

Besides 84,549 Precaution Doses of vaccine, 55,54,82,878 (1st Dose) and 47,54,34,938 (2nd dose) have been administered to the people of the age group 18-44 years.People belonging to the age group 45-59 years have been given the 20,28,83,319 and 18,73,63,960 jabs of 1st dose and 2nd dose of Coronavirus vaccine, respectively.

According to the ministry, this group of citizens is also jabbed with 3,03,170 jabs of Precaution Dose against the Coronavirus.As per the data, the people with the age more than 60 years have been jabbed with 12,68,38,741 (1st Dose), 11,67,19,403 (2nd Dose), and 1,42,16,266 (Precaution Dose).

India's Active Caseload currently stands at 15,873 and the active cases now constitute 0.04 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

"India's recovery rate stands at 98.75 per cent. 1,755 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,25,19,479," it read.

According to the ministry, India has so far conducted over 83.47Cr (83,47,17,702) cumulative tests and 2,593 new cases of Covid-19 were reported after conducting 4,36,532 tests in the last 24 hours. The weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 0.54 per cent and the Daily Positivity rate is also reported to be 0.59 per cent.

