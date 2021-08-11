Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL. COVID: India reports 38,353 fresh cases in 24 hours, recovery rate rises to 97.45%.

India recorded 38,353 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 497 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday, the country saw a total of 40,013 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 97.45 per cent.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have now mounted to 3,86,351, which is lowest in 140 days, the data showed.

The total death toll in the country is now at 4,29,179. In India, the first death due to COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 48,50,56,507 samples have been tested up to August 10 for COVID-19. Of these 17,77,962 samples were tested on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, a six-member central team that visited eight districts of Kerala has said that from August 1 to August 20, the state may witness around 4.6 lakh COVID-19 cases.

The unlocking of activities, approaching of the Onam festival (August 20) and reopening of tourism pose challenging scenarios and it is a cause of concern, National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Director Dr Sujeet Singh, who headed the central team, said at a press conference on Tuesday.

Kerala accounted for more than half of the COVID-19 cases recorded in the country in the last seven days, the Centre said on Tuesday.

As per the Union Health Ministry, more than 53.24 crore (53,24,44,960) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far, and a further 72,40,250 doses are in the pipeline. Of this, the total consumption including wastages is 51,56,11,035 doses, as per the data available.

More than 2.25 Cr (2,25,03,900) balance and unutilized COVID Vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs and private hospitals to be administered, the ministry added.

