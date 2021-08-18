India logs 35,178 fresh Covid cases, over 37,000 recoveries in single day; active cases decline to 3.67 lakh

Follow us on Image Source : PRI Active COVID-19 cases in country decline to 3,67,415, says Union Health Ministry

India recorded 35,178 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 440 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday, the country saw a total of 37,169 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 97.51 per cent and total recoveries to 3,14,85,923.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have now declined to 3,67,415, the data showed.

The total death toll in the country is now at 4,32,519. In India, the first death due to COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 49,84,27,083 samples have been tested up to August 17 for COVID-19. Of these 17,97,559 samples were tested on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, ICMR on Tuesday also projected the export of 62 crore COVID-19 testing kits between July and September.

"The ICMR/DHR (Department of Health Research) supports the manufacturers to export surplus quantities of the COVID-19 diagnostic kits after meeting the in-country demands. The projected export till September 2021 is a cumulative total of 62 crore test kits of RT-PCR, Viral Transport Media (VTM), RNA extraction and rapid antigen tests," the ICMR stated in a tweet.

Additionally, Kerala on Tuesday logged 21,613 new COVID-19 cases pushing the infection count to 37,03,578, as the number of people succumbing to the disease rose to 18,870 with 127 additional deaths.

As many as 18,556 people have been cured of the infection since Monday, taking the total recoveries to 35,29,465 and the number of active cases to 1,75,167, a state government release said.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 1 1 7419 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 17218 647 1963728 1543 13660 13 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1836 84 49425 249 252 4 Assam 9054 266 566101 1014 5502 10 5 Bihar 213 28 715635 42 9649 6 Chandigarh 43 1 61177 3 811 7 Chhattisgarh 1138 157 989128 224 13548 1 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 5 2 10648 4 9 Delhi 467 46 1411582 73 25069 10 Goa 873 39 168519 96 3176 5 11 Gujarat 184 1 814934 13 10078 12 Haryana 666 2 759904 18 9660 2 13 Himachal Pradesh 2695 61 204173 334 3551 3 14 Jammu and Kashmir 1229 59 317872 135 4398 1 15 Jharkhand 236 22 342253 13 5131 16 Karnataka 22074 449 2871448 1486 37007 28 17 Kerala 172765 6390 3510909 18542 18743 142 18 Ladakh 77 5 20171 9 207 19 Lakshadweep 39 10204 6 51 20 Madhya Pradesh 94 10 781434 16 10515 1 21 Maharashtra 65922 1766 6195744 5811 135139 100 22 Manipur 6270 277 100559 546 1716 6 23 Meghalaya 3761 305 67164 649 1235 8 24 Mizoram 9510 326 39656 963 184 2 25 Nagaland 1153 71 27437 111 605 4 26 Odisha 9073 365 979407 1167 6953 66 27 Puducherry 892 37 119634 86 1805 28 Punjab 557 20 583071 48 16344 2 29 Rajasthan 180 33 944820 44 8954 30 Sikkim 2068 127 26297 147 361 31 Tamil Nadu 20370 88 2535715 1911 34547 28 32 Telangana 7093 175 641847 577 3845 3 33 Tripura 1497 41 79164 172 782 1 34 Uttarakhand 342 38 334893 55 7371 1 35 Uttar Pradesh 419 20 1685761 36 22785 1 36 West Bengal 9832 198 1510921 691 18312 9 Total# 369846 12101 31448754 36830 432079 437 *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities ) #States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation

