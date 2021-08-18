India logs 35,178 fresh Covid cases, over 37,000 recoveries in single day; active cases decline to 3.67 lakh

India recorded 35,178 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 440 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday, the country saw a total of 37,169 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 97.51 per cent and total recoveries to 3,14,85,923.
The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have now declined to 3,67,415, the data showed.
The total death toll in the country is now at 4,32,519. In India, the first death due to COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 49,84,27,083 samples have been tested up to August 17 for COVID-19. Of these 17,97,559 samples were tested on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, ICMR on Tuesday also projected the export of 62 crore COVID-19 testing kits between July and September.
"The ICMR/DHR (Department of Health Research) supports the manufacturers to export surplus quantities of the COVID-19 diagnostic kits after meeting the in-country demands. The projected export till September 2021 is a cumulative total of 62 crore test kits of RT-PCR, Viral Transport Media (VTM), RNA extraction and rapid antigen tests," the ICMR stated in a tweet.
Additionally, Kerala on Tuesday logged 21,613 new COVID-19 cases pushing the infection count to 37,03,578, as the number of people succumbing to the disease rose to 18,870 with 127 additional deaths.
As many as 18,556 people have been cured of the infection since Monday, taking the total recoveries to 35,29,465 and the number of active cases to 1,75,167, a state government release said.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|1
|1
|7419
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|17218
|647
|1963728
|1543
|13660
|13
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1836
|84
|49425
|249
|252
|4
|Assam
|9054
|266
|566101
|1014
|5502
|10
|5
|Bihar
|213
|28
|715635
|42
|9649
|6
|Chandigarh
|43
|1
|61177
|3
|811
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|1138
|157
|989128
|224
|13548
|1
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|5
|2
|10648
|4
|9
|Delhi
|467
|46
|1411582
|73
|25069
|10
|Goa
|873
|39
|168519
|96
|3176
|5
|11
|Gujarat
|184
|1
|814934
|13
|10078
|12
|Haryana
|666
|2
|759904
|18
|9660
|2
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|2695
|61
|204173
|334
|3551
|3
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|1229
|59
|317872
|135
|4398
|1
|15
|Jharkhand
|236
|22
|342253
|13
|5131
|16
|Karnataka
|22074
|449
|2871448
|1486
|37007
|28
|17
|Kerala
|172765
|6390
|3510909
|18542
|18743
|142
|18
|Ladakh
|77
|5
|20171
|9
|207
|19
|Lakshadweep
|39
|10204
|6
|51
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|94
|10
|781434
|16
|10515
|1
|21
|Maharashtra
|65922
|1766
|6195744
|5811
|135139
|100
|22
|Manipur
|6270
|277
|100559
|546
|1716
|6
|23
|Meghalaya
|3761
|305
|67164
|649
|1235
|8
|24
|Mizoram
|9510
|326
|39656
|963
|184
|2
|25
|Nagaland
|1153
|71
|27437
|111
|605
|4
|26
|Odisha
|9073
|365
|979407
|1167
|6953
|66
|27
|Puducherry
|892
|37
|119634
|86
|1805
|28
|Punjab
|557
|20
|583071
|48
|16344
|2
|29
|Rajasthan
|180
|33
|944820
|44
|8954
|30
|Sikkim
|2068
|127
|26297
|147
|361
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|20370
|88
|2535715
|1911
|34547
|28
|32
|Telangana
|7093
|175
|641847
|577
|3845
|3
|33
|Tripura
|1497
|41
|79164
|172
|782
|1
|34
|Uttarakhand
|342
|38
|334893
|55
|7371
|1
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|419
|20
|1685761
|36
|22785
|1
|36
|West Bengal
|9832
|198
|1510921
|691
|18312
|9
|Total#
|369846
|12101
|31448754
|36830
|432079
|437
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
|#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
Also Read: Assam relaxes curfew timings, allows inter-district movement as COVID situation improves
Also Read: ICMR projects export of 62 crore COVID-19 testing kits between July and September