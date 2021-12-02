India logs 9,765 COVID cases, over 8,000 recoveries in 24 hours; active cases rise to 99,763

Follow us on Image Source : AP. A health worker administers the vaccine for COVID in Prayagraj.

COVID-19 India Live News Updates: I ndia recorded 9,765 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 477 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday, the country saw a total of 8,548 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.35 per cent which is the highest since March 2020 and total recoveries data reached to 3,40,37,054.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have rose to 99,763, the ministry data showed today.

Over 124.96 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

The total death toll in the country is now at 4,69,724. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 64,35,10,926 samples have been tested up to December 1 for COVID-19. Of these 10,98,611 samples were tested on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Kerala on Wednesday recorded 5,405 fresh COVID-19 cases and 403 deaths, raising the caseload to 51,35,390 and the toll to 40,535 respectively, the State government said. Of the 403 deaths, 96 were reported over the last few days and 307 were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court, an official press release said.

With 4,538 more people recovering from the virus since Tuesday, the total recoveries reached 50,61,906 and the active cases 44,124, the release said. As many as 64,191 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, it said.

