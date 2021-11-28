India logs 8,774 COVID cases, over 9000 recoveries in 24 hrs; active cases at 543-day low of 1.05 lakh

Follow us on Image Source : PTI. A health worker administers a dose of COVID vaccine to a beneficiary during special vaccination camp in Bikaner.

Total active cases of COVID in India have declined to 1,05,691 today

Over 121.94 cr vaccine doses administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive

Total death toll in the country is now at 4,68,554

COVID-19 India Live News Updates: India recorded 8,774 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 621 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday, the country saw a total of 9,481 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.34 per cent which is the highest since March 2020 and total recoveries data reached to 3,39,98,278.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 1,05,691 (lowest in 543 days), the ministry data showed today.

Over 121.94 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

The total death toll in the country is now at 4,68,554. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

Meanwhile, Kerala logged 4,741 fresh COVID-19 cases and 28 deaths on Saturday, taking the total affected in the state to 51,17,530 and the toll to 39,679.

Among the districts, Ernakulam reported the highest number of cases -797, followed by Thiruvananthapuram with 786 and Thrissur with 509, the health department said. Recoveries outnumbered those infected, with 5,144 people recuperating from the disease, taking the total cured in the state to 50,40,528. Active cases stood at 48,501, out of which only 7.4 per cent patients have been admitted in hospitals, the department said in a release.

In the last 24 hours, 54,309 samples were tested and there are 21 wards across 19 local self government bodies with a weekly infection population ratio above 10 per cent.

