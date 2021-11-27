Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). India logs fresh 8,318 COVID cases, over 10,000 recoveries in 24 hours; active cases decline to 1.07 lakh.

COVID-19 India Live News Updates: India recorded 8,318 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 465 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday, the country saw a total of 10,967 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.33 per cent which is the highest since March 2020 and total recoveries data reached to 3,39,88,797.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 1,07,019, the ministry data showed today.

Over 121.06 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

The total death toll in the country is now at 4,67,933. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 63,82,47,889 samples have been tested up to November 26 for COVID-19. Of these 9,69,354 samples were tested on Friday.

Meanwhile, Kerala reported 4,677 COVID-19 cases and 33 deaths on Friday, taking the total affected in the state to 51,12,789 and the toll to 39,125. Among the districts, Ernakulam reported the highest number of cases --823, followed by Thiruvananthapuram with 633 and Kozhikode, 588.

Active cases stood at 49,459, out of which only 7.2 per cent have been admitted in hospitals, the health department said in a release.

Recoveries numbered 6,632, taking the total cured in the state to 50,35,384.

A total of 56,558 samples were tested in the last 24 hours and there are 21 wards across 19 local self-government bodies in the state with a weekly infection population ratio above ten per cent, the release said.

