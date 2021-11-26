India logs fresh 10,549 COVID cases, over 9,000 recoveries in 24 hours; active cases rise to 1.10 lakh

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). India logs 10,549 COVID cases, over 9,000 recoveries in 24 hours; active cases rise to 1.10 lakh.

Highlights Over 120.27 crore vaccine doses administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive

Total active cases of COVID-19 in India have rose to 1,10,133 today

Total death toll in the country is now at 4,67,468

COVID-19 India Live News Updates: India recorded 10,549 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 488 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Friday, the country saw a total of 9,868 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.33 per cent which is the highest since March 2020 and total recoveries data reached to 3,39,77,830.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have rose to 1,10,133, the ministry data showed today.

Over 120.27 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

The total death toll in the country is now at 4,67,468. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

​According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 63,71,06,009 samples have been tested up to November 25 for COVID-19. Of these 11,81,246 samples were tested on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Kerala on Thursday recorded 5,987 fresh COVID-19 infections and 384 fatalities, which raised the total caseload to 51,08,112 and the toll to 38,737. With 5,094 more people recovering from the virus since Tuesday, the total recoveries reached 50,28,752 and the active cases touched 51,804, a state government press release said.

Among the 14 districts, Ernakulam recorded the highest with 963 cases followed by Thiruvananthapuram 863 and Kozhikode 664. Of the 384 deaths, 56 were reported over the last few days and 328 were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court, the release said.

As many as 66,165 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, it said.

