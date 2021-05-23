Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL. COVID: Haryana government extends lockdown till May 31.

The Haryana government on Sunday extended the coronavirus lockdown till May 31, according to an order issued here.

State Chief Secretary Vijai Vardhan in the order said the lockdown, which was earlier imposed till May 24, has been extended by a week till 5 am on May 31.

In a bid to contain the coronavirus spread, the state government had first imposed the lockdown on May 3, which was extended every week since then.

The Haryana government has termed the lockdown as "Mahamari Alert/Surkshit Haryana (Epidemic Alert/Safe Haryana)".

The state has so far reported 7,33,628 infection cases, including 7,415 deaths.

Haryana on Saturday reported 98 coronavirus deaths as 5,021 fresh cases pushed the state’s infection count to 7,33,628, a Health Department bulletin said.

The infection has killed 7,415 people till now in the state.

According to the bulletin, nine deaths each were reported from Gurgaon and Hisar, seven each from Ambala and Karnal and six each from Faridabad and Rewari districts.

Gurgaon reported a maximum of 516 cases, followed by Jhajjar (384) and Rohtak (296).

Currently, the state has 47,993 active cases.

So far, 6,78,220 people have recovered from the infection in the state, the bulletin said.

The cumulative positivity rate stands at 8.53 per cent while the recovery rate is 92.45 per cent.

