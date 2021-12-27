Government issues guidelines for vaccination of children, 'precautionary' doses | Top points

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Citizens irrespective of their income status are entitled to free COVID-19 vaccination at Government Vaccination Centres.

The Union Health Ministry on Monday issued fresh Covid 19 guidelines amid the Omicron scare and rising Covid cases in the country. In the context of vaccines for children, the ministry said that 'only Covaxin', is the vaccine that will be used to administer to children aged 15 to 18.

The prioritization and sequencing of the "precaution dose" (third dose) for healthcare workers (HCWs), frontline workers (FLWs), and citizens above 60 years of age with comorbidities would be based on completion of nine months from the date of administration of the second dose, which is 39 weeks, the guidelines, which will come into effect from January 3, stated.

Here's all you need to know about the new Covid guidelines:

HCWs, FLWs, and citizens aged 60 years or above with comorbidities will be able to access vaccination for the precaution dose through their existing Co-WIN account. Eligibility for the precaution dose will be based on the date of administration of the second dose as recorded in the Co-WIN system, which will send an SMS for availing the precaution dose when it becomes due. Registration and appointment services can be accessed through online and onsite modes, and details of the administration of the precaution dose will reflect in vaccination certificates Those aged 15 years or more will be able to register on Co-WIN. In other words, all those whose birth year is 2007 or before, shall be eligible. Beneficiaries can self-register online through an existing Co-WIN account or create a new account through a mobile number. This facility is available for all eligible citizens only. People aged 60 years and above with comorbidities, who have received two doses of COVID-19 vaccine, will on doctor's advice be provided with the precaution dose from January 10 For children aged 15 to 18, only Bharat Biotech's Covaxin can be used for administration.

