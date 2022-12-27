School teachers won't be on Covid duty at Delhi airport, says DDMA

Follow us on Image Source : PTI 2% international flyers are also being tested on arrival at airports

Covid duty: District Disaster Management Authority on Tuesday withdrew its order of deploying school teachers on Covid duty at Delhi airport from December 31 to January 15. The authority says if needed, civil defence staff will be deployed at the airport.

India recorded a single-day rise of 157 new COVID-19 cases, while the count of active cases of the disease has marginally decreased to 3,421, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. The tally of Covid cases in the country has now gone up to 4.46 crore (4,46,77,459).

The death toll due to the disease stands at 5,30,696 with one fatality being reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am showed. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.32 per cent, while the weekly positivity was pegged at 0.18 per cent, the health ministry said. It said 49,464 tests for detection of COVID-19 were conducted in the last 24 hours.

Hospitals across Delhi will conduct mock drills on December 27 to assess their preparedness, including availability of beds and manpower, to deal with any increase in the number of COVID-19 cases, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Monday. The Centre issued an advisory to this effect on Monday amid a spurt in COVID-19 cases in some countries. In the national capital, the drill will take place at Delhi government-run facilities like LNJP Hospital and private hospitals.

