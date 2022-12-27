Tuesday, December 27, 2022
     
Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. School teachers won't be on Covid duty at Delhi airport, says DDMA

School teachers won't be on Covid duty at Delhi airport, says DDMA

Covid duty: The authority says if needed, civil defence staff will be deployed at the airport.

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 New Delhi Updated on: December 27, 2022 12:09 IST
2% international flyers are also being tested on arrival at
Image Source : PTI 2% international flyers are also being tested on arrival at airports

Covid duty: District Disaster Management Authority on Tuesday withdrew its order of deploying school teachers on Covid duty at Delhi airport from December 31 to January 15. The authority says if needed, civil defence staff will be deployed at the airport.

India recorded a single-day rise of 157 new COVID-19 cases, while the count of active cases of the disease has marginally decreased to 3,421, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. The tally of Covid cases in the country has now gone up to 4.46 crore (4,46,77,459).

The death toll due to the disease stands at 5,30,696 with one fatality being reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am showed. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.32 per cent, while the weekly positivity was pegged at 0.18 per cent, the health ministry said. It said 49,464 tests for detection of COVID-19 were conducted in the last 24 hours.

 

Hospitals across Delhi will conduct mock drills on December 27 to assess their preparedness, including availability of beds and manpower, to deal with any increase in the number of COVID-19 cases, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Monday. The Centre issued an advisory to this effect on Monday amid a spurt in COVID-19 cases in some countries. In the national capital, the drill will take place at Delhi government-run facilities like LNJP Hospital and private hospitals.

Related Stories
India reports 196 fresh Covid cases taking total active cases to 3,428

India reports 196 fresh Covid cases taking total active cases to 3,428

Chinese reluctant to take COVID vaccine amid fears of its potential side effects

Chinese reluctant to take COVID vaccine amid fears of its potential side effects

Hospitals across India conduct mock drills to review COVID preparedness: 10 points

Hospitals across India conduct mock drills to review COVID preparedness: 10 points

Latest India News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Top News

Related India News

Latest News