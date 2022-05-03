Now, Covid deaths come down by 87% from 2021 | A look at India's journey through all the waves

Tuesday, May 03, 2022
     
From the first nationwide lockdown to people finally being able to throw their masks in the air, the journey towards an almost covid free society was estimated barely achievable. But India proved them wrong. Here's how

Sri Lasya Edited by: Sri Lasya @laasiyapriya
New Delhi Updated on: May 03, 2022 19:19 IST
Image Source : PTI

Kolkata: Children look at a mural depicting frontline workers fighting against COVID-19, at Brahmahapur in Kolkata, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021.

India has been through quite a roller coaster since the beginning of the pandemic. From the first nationwide lockdown to people finally being able to throw their masks in the air, the journey towards an almost covid free society was estimated barely achievable. India was projected to be the 'worst hit' in the world during Covid-19 - given the massive population and the living conditions of most slums in the country. But we proved them wrong. 

As of Tuesday's data on the deaths due to coronavirus, the fatalities count in the country came down by 87% from 2021. 

Year 

Covid deaths
2020  1,48,994
2021  3,32,492
2022  42,207

 

