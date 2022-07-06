Wednesday, July 06, 2022
     
  2. English News
  3. India
India logs 16,159 fresh COVID-19 cases, 28 deaths in last 24 hours; active cases jump to 1,15,212

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have risen to 1,15,212, the health ministry data showed on Wednesday.

Sheenu Sharma Written By: Sheenu Sharma New Delhi Updated on: July 06, 2022 11:10 IST
Coronavirus, COVID-19, Coronavirus Cases in India, India Covid Cases, Corona Cases in India, Covid 1
Image Source : PTI.

A medic collects swab sample of a commuter for Covid-19 test.

Highlights

  • An increase of 737 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours
  • According to ICMR, over 86 crore samples have been tested up to July 5 for COVID-19
  • India saw a total of 15,394 covid discharges in the last 24 hours

COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 16,159 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 28 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday (July 6), the country saw a total of 15,394 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.53 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,29,07,327.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have risen to 1,15,212, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 1,14,475. 

Massive jump in active cases:

An increase of 737 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.26 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said. 

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,25,270. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate on July 6 was recorded 3.56 per cent. 

ICMR Testing:

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 86,49,05,684 samples have been tested up to July 5 for COVID-19. Of these 4,54,465 samples were tested on Tuesday.

Maharashtra COVID tally:

Meanwhile, Maharashtra saw a surge in Covid cases as the state recorded 3,098 fresh infections on Tuesday. The death toll stood at 1,47,949, with the state recording six new deaths, the health bulletin said. The addition to the tally was 104 per cent more than Monday, while the fatality count too doubled from three to six, a health official pointed out.

The recovery count increased by 4,207 in the last 24 hours to touch 78,21,140, leaving the state with an active caseload of 20,820, he said. Mumbai leads the active tally with 6,409 cases, followed by 5,335 in Pune district and 4,037 in Thane district, the official informed.

Pune on Tuesday reported 1,196 cases, followed by Nashik (167), Nagpur (160), Akola (87), Aurangabad (65), Kolhapur (60) and Latur circle ( 50). The six deaths comprised three in Pune Circle, two in Mumbai Circle and one in Kolhapur Circle, he added.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Death During Day

(a)		 Death Reconciled
(b)		 Total (a+b)
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 38 10026 12  129      
2 Andhra Pradesh 1250 18  2306383 101  14731      
3 Arunachal Pradesh 29 17  64221 296      
4 Assam 710 136  716573 25  7988      
5 Bihar 1170 75  820121 86  12261   1
6 Chandigarh 468 18  92439 52  1165      
7 Chhattisgarh 1040 19  1139781 113  14038      
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 17 11470 4      
9 Delhi 2938 330  1908223 749  26272   1
10 Goa 963 74  244368 148  3839   1
11 Gujarat 3512 36  1219657 454  10948   1
12 Haryana 2193 282  1004762 652  10625   1
13 Himachal Pradesh 676 281730 129  4141      
14 Jammu and Kashmir 577 450057 58  4757   1
15 Jharkhand 352 430439 43  5321   1
16 Karnataka 6474 192  3926440 940  40120   1
17 Kerala*** 29589 62  6553635 3258  70048 1 2
18 Ladakh 143 28148 13  228      
19 Lakshadweep 3   11356   52      
20 Madhya Pradesh 728 37  1033348 71  10743      
21 Maharashtra 21935 550  7816933 2062  147943   3
22 Manipur 49 135137 2120      
23 Meghalaya 108 92320 1594      
24 Mizoram 368 89  228274 48  706   1
25 Nagaland 9 34746   761      
26 Odisha 1543 180  1280114 65  9126      
27 Puducherry 501 12  164369 21  1962      
28 Punjab 1097 42  744646 166  17780   2
29 Rajasthan 891 57  1278418 164  9568   2
30 Sikkim 48 38754 454      
31 Tamil Nadu 15616 1112  3431787 1542  38026      
32 Telangana 4697 50  794014 493  4111      
33 Tripura 25 13  99976   923      
34 Uttarakhand 746 39  430420 71  7696      
35 Uttar Pradesh 2833 35  2065595 331  23541   1
36 West Bengal 11139 556  2003253 576  21225      
Total# 114475 611  42891933 12456  525242 13  1 19
***Note for Kerala 6-No of deaths declared by GoK, further details as below:0 No. Of Deaths in Last 24 Hrs; 05 Deaths declared in the last 24 hrs but of previous days because of late receiving of documents; 01 No of deaths declared as per appeal G.O.(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD (Appeal Cases Filed).
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

