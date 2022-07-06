India logs 16,159 fresh COVID-19 cases, 28 deaths in last 24 hours; active cases jump to 1,15,212

Follow us on Image Source : PTI. A medic collects swab sample of a commuter for Covid-19 test.

COVID-19 India News Updates : India recorded 16,159 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 28 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday (July 6), the country saw a total of 15,394 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.53 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,29,07,327.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have risen to 1,15,212, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 1,14,475.

Massive jump in active cases:

An increase of 737 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.26 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,25,270. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate on July 6 was recorded 3.56 per cent.

ICMR Testing:

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 86,49,05,684 samples have been tested up to July 5 for COVID-19. Of these 4,54,465 samples were tested on Tuesday.

Maharashtra COVID tally:

Meanwhile, Maharashtra saw a surge in Covid cases as the state recorded 3,098 fresh infections on Tuesday. The death toll stood at 1,47,949, with the state recording six new deaths, the health bulletin said. The addition to the tally was 104 per cent more than Monday, while the fatality count too doubled from three to six, a health official pointed out.

The recovery count increased by 4,207 in the last 24 hours to touch 78,21,140, leaving the state with an active caseload of 20,820, he said. Mumbai leads the active tally with 6,409 cases, followed by 5,335 in Pune district and 4,037 in Thane district, the official informed.

Pune on Tuesday reported 1,196 cases, followed by Nashik (167), Nagpur (160), Akola (87), Aurangabad (65), Kolhapur (60) and Latur circle ( 50). The six deaths comprised three in Pune Circle, two in Mumbai Circle and one in Kolhapur Circle, he added.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Death During Day (a) Death Reconciled

(b) Total (a+b) 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 38 2 10026 12 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 1250 18 2306383 101 14731 3 Arunachal Pradesh 29 17 64221 1 296 4 Assam 710 136 716573 25 7988 5 Bihar 1170 75 820121 86 12261 1 1 6 Chandigarh 468 18 92439 52 1165 7 Chhattisgarh 1040 19 1139781 113 14038 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 17 1 11470 4 4 9 Delhi 2938 330 1908223 749 26272 1 1 10 Goa 963 74 244368 148 3839 1 1 11 Gujarat 3512 36 1219657 454 10948 1 1 12 Haryana 2193 282 1004762 652 10625 1 1 13 Himachal Pradesh 676 4 281730 129 4141 14 Jammu and Kashmir 577 1 450057 58 4757 1 1 15 Jharkhand 352 8 430439 43 5321 1 1 16 Karnataka 6474 192 3926440 940 40120 1 1 17 Kerala*** 29589 62 6553635 3258 70048 1 1 2 18 Ladakh 143 7 28148 13 228 19 Lakshadweep 3 11356 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 728 37 1033348 71 10743 21 Maharashtra 21935 550 7816933 2062 147943 3 3 22 Manipur 49 6 135137 3 2120 23 Meghalaya 108 2 92320 4 1594 24 Mizoram 368 89 228274 48 706 1 1 25 Nagaland 9 4 34746 761 26 Odisha 1543 180 1280114 65 9126 27 Puducherry 501 12 164369 21 1962 28 Punjab 1097 42 744646 166 17780 2 2 29 Rajasthan 891 57 1278418 164 9568 2 2 30 Sikkim 48 1 38754 1 454 31 Tamil Nadu 15616 1112 3431787 1542 38026 32 Telangana 4697 50 794014 493 4111 33 Tripura 25 13 99976 923 34 Uttarakhand 746 39 430420 71 7696 35 Uttar Pradesh 2833 35 2065595 331 23541 1 1 36 West Bengal 11139 556 2003253 576 21225 Total# 114475 611 42891933 12456 525242 13 1 19 ***Note for Kerala 6-No of deaths declared by GoK, further details as below:0 No. Of Deaths in Last 24 Hrs; 05 Deaths declared in the last 24 hrs but of previous days because of late receiving of documents; 01 No of deaths declared as per appeal G.O.(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD (Appeal Cases Filed). *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

