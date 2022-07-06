India logs 16,159 fresh COVID-19 cases, 28 deaths in last 24 hours; active cases jump to 1,15,212

Highlights
- An increase of 737 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours
- According to ICMR, over 86 crore samples have been tested up to July 5 for COVID-19
- India saw a total of 15,394 covid discharges in the last 24 hours
COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 16,159 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 28 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday (July 6), the country saw a total of 15,394 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.53 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,29,07,327.
The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have risen to 1,15,212, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 1,14,475.
Massive jump in active cases:
An increase of 737 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.26 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.
The total death toll in the country is now at 5,25,270. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
The daily positivity rate on July 6 was recorded 3.56 per cent.
ICMR Testing:
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 86,49,05,684 samples have been tested up to July 5 for COVID-19. Of these 4,54,465 samples were tested on Tuesday.
Maharashtra COVID tally:
Meanwhile, Maharashtra saw a surge in Covid cases as the state recorded 3,098 fresh infections on Tuesday. The death toll stood at 1,47,949, with the state recording six new deaths, the health bulletin said. The addition to the tally was 104 per cent more than Monday, while the fatality count too doubled from three to six, a health official pointed out.
The recovery count increased by 4,207 in the last 24 hours to touch 78,21,140, leaving the state with an active caseload of 20,820, he said. Mumbai leads the active tally with 6,409 cases, followed by 5,335 in Pune district and 4,037 in Thane district, the official informed.
Pune on Tuesday reported 1,196 cases, followed by Nashik (167), Nagpur (160), Akola (87), Aurangabad (65), Kolhapur (60) and Latur circle ( 50). The six deaths comprised three in Pune Circle, two in Mumbai Circle and one in Kolhapur Circle, he added.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Death During Day (a)
|Death Reconciled
(b)
|Total (a+b)
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|38
|2
|10026
|12
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|1250
|18
|2306383
|101
|14731
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|29
|17
|64221
|1
|296
|4
|Assam
|710
|136
|716573
|25
|7988
|5
|Bihar
|1170
|75
|820121
|86
|12261
|1
|1
|6
|Chandigarh
|468
|18
|92439
|52
|1165
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|1040
|19
|1139781
|113
|14038
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|17
|1
|11470
|4
|4
|9
|Delhi
|2938
|330
|1908223
|749
|26272
|1
|1
|10
|Goa
|963
|74
|244368
|148
|3839
|1
|1
|11
|Gujarat
|3512
|36
|1219657
|454
|10948
|1
|1
|12
|Haryana
|2193
|282
|1004762
|652
|10625
|1
|1
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|676
|4
|281730
|129
|4141
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|577
|1
|450057
|58
|4757
|1
|1
|15
|Jharkhand
|352
|8
|430439
|43
|5321
|1
|1
|16
|Karnataka
|6474
|192
|3926440
|940
|40120
|1
|1
|17
|Kerala***
|29589
|62
|6553635
|3258
|70048
|1
|1
|2
|18
|Ladakh
|143
|7
|28148
|13
|228
|19
|Lakshadweep
|3
|11356
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|728
|37
|1033348
|71
|10743
|21
|Maharashtra
|21935
|550
|7816933
|2062
|147943
|3
|3
|22
|Manipur
|49
|6
|135137
|3
|2120
|23
|Meghalaya
|108
|2
|92320
|4
|1594
|24
|Mizoram
|368
|89
|228274
|48
|706
|1
|1
|25
|Nagaland
|9
|4
|34746
|761
|26
|Odisha
|1543
|180
|1280114
|65
|9126
|27
|Puducherry
|501
|12
|164369
|21
|1962
|28
|Punjab
|1097
|42
|744646
|166
|17780
|2
|2
|29
|Rajasthan
|891
|57
|1278418
|164
|9568
|2
|2
|30
|Sikkim
|48
|1
|38754
|1
|454
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|15616
|1112
|3431787
|1542
|38026
|32
|Telangana
|4697
|50
|794014
|493
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|25
|13
|99976
|923
|34
|Uttarakhand
|746
|39
|430420
|71
|7696
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|2833
|35
|2065595
|331
|23541
|1
|1
|36
|West Bengal
|11139
|556
|2003253
|576
|21225
|Total#
|114475
|611
|42891933
|12456
|525242
|13
|1
|19
|***Note for Kerala 6-No of deaths declared by GoK, further details as below:0 No. Of Deaths in Last 24 Hrs; 05 Deaths declared in the last 24 hrs but of previous days because of late receiving of documents; 01 No of deaths declared as per appeal G.O.(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD (Appeal Cases Filed).
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
