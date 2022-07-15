COVID-19: India reports 20,038 fresh cases, 47 fatalities in last 24 hours | READ DETAILS HERE

Highlights
- India saw a total of 16,994 discharges in the last 24 hours
- An increase of 2,997 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours
- According to ICMR, 86,86,15,168 samples have been tested up to July 14 for COVID-19
COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 20,038 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 47 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Friday (July 15), the country saw a total of 16,994 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.49 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,30,45,350.
The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have risen to 1,39,073, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 1,36,076.
Massive jump in active cases:
An increase of 2,997 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.31 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.
The total death toll in the country is now at 5,25,604. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
The daily positivity rate on July 15 was recorded 4.44 per cent.
ICMR Testing:
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 86,86,15,168 samples have been tested up to July 14 for COVID-19. Of these 4,50,820 samples were tested on Thursday.
Delhi COVID tally:
Meanwhile, Delhi on Thursday recorded 520 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 3.44 per cent, while one more person succumbed to the viral disease, according to health department data. With this, Delhi's COVID-19 caseload climbs to 19,42,425 and its death toll to 26,289, it showed.
The fresh infections came out of 15,114 COVID-19 tests conducted a day ago, according to the data. On Wednesday, Delhi recorded 490 coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 3.16 per cent and three fatalities due to the disease.
On Tuesday, the city recorded 400 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 2.92 per cent and one fatality. The city reported 280 cases of the disease with a positivity rate of 4.21 per cent on Monday.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Death During Day (a)
|Death Reconciled
(b)
|Total (a+b)
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|46
|3
|10095
|6
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|2121
|79
|2308349
|328
|14733
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|205
|6
|64291
|51
|296
|4
|Assam
|2584
|399
|717333
|190
|7992
|1
|1
|5
|Bihar
|2511
|166
|822361
|398
|12266
|1
|1
|6
|Chandigarh
|408
|15
|93016
|57
|1165
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|2068
|168
|1141177
|218
|14045
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|9
|2
|11492
|2
|4
|9
|Delhi
|1966
|6
|1913651
|481
|26288
|3
|3
|10
|Goa
|813
|19
|245608
|148
|3844
|1
|1
|11
|Gujarat
|4225
|69
|1224576
|673
|10950
|12
|Haryana
|1601
|21
|1008453
|386
|10630
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|1580
|230
|282769
|128
|4144
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|769
|31
|450764
|109
|4758
|15
|Jharkhand
|888
|88
|430980
|101
|5323
|16
|Karnataka
|6603
|184
|3935088
|1047
|40125
|17
|Kerala***
|26451
|768
|6584680
|2761
|70186
|16
|16
|18
|Ladakh
|49
|2
|28311
|12
|228
|19
|Lakshadweep
|0
|11360
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|901
|44
|1034303
|127
|10746
|21
|Maharashtra
|16922
|645
|7845300
|3210
|148001
|10
|10
|22
|Manipur
|268
|52
|135225
|18
|2120
|23
|Meghalaya
|131
|16
|92441
|5
|1595
|24
|Mizoram
|964
|93
|228559
|12
|706
|25
|Nagaland
|42
|8
|34762
|3
|762
|26
|Odisha
|3511
|323
|1282690
|420
|9127
|27
|Puducherry
|915
|165176
|174
|1962
|28
|Punjab
|1260
|50
|746227
|206
|17786
|29
|Rajasthan
|1265
|53
|1279316
|134
|9572
|30
|Sikkim
|310
|57
|38837
|11
|458
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|18282
|428
|3452216
|2697
|38028
|32
|Telangana
|5082
|30
|798468
|557
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|584
|197
|100037
|17
|923
|34
|Uttarakhand
|883
|15
|430823
|54
|7698
|1
|1
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|2363
|38
|2069109
|382
|23549
|1
|1
|36
|West Bengal
|27496
|1616
|2010513
|1359
|21255
|4
|4
|Total#
|136076
|3619
|43028356
|16482
|525557
|21
|16
|38
|***Note for Kerala 20-No of deaths declared by GoK, further details as below:03 No. Of Deaths in Last 24 Hrs; 16 Deaths declared in the last 24 hrs but of previous days because of late receiving of documents; 01 No of deaths declared as per appeal G.O.(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD (Appeal Cases Filed).
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )