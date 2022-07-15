COVID-19: India reports 20,038 fresh cases, 47 fatalities in last 24 hours | READ DETAILS HERE

Follow us on Image Source : PTI. A healthcare worker takes a swab sample of a woman for Covid-19 testing amid a surge in coronavirus cases, in Kolkata, Monday, July 4, 2022.

Highlights India saw a total of 16,994 discharges in the last 24 hours

An increase of 2,997 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours

According to ICMR, 86,86,15,168 samples have been tested up to July 14 for COVID-19

COVID-19 India News Updates : India recorded 20,038 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 47 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Friday (July 15), the country saw a total of 16,994 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.49 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,30,45,350.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have risen to 1,39,073, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 1,36,076.

Massive jump in active cases :

An increase of 2,997 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.31 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,25,604. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate on July 15 was recorded 4.44 per cent.

ICMR Testing :

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 86,86,15,168 samples have been tested up to July 14 for COVID-19. Of these 4,50,820 samples were tested on Thursday.

ALSO READ: Maharashtra logs 2,229 new Covid cases today; Mumbai adds 339

Delhi COVID tally :

Meanwhile, Delhi on Thursday recorded 520 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 3.44 per cent, while one more person succumbed to the viral disease, according to health department data. With this, Delhi's COVID-19 caseload climbs to 19,42,425 and its death toll to 26,289, it showed.

The fresh infections came out of 15,114 COVID-19 tests conducted a day ago, according to the data. On Wednesday, Delhi recorded 490 coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 3.16 per cent and three fatalities due to the disease.

On Tuesday, the city recorded 400 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 2.92 per cent and one fatality. The city reported 280 cases of the disease with a positivity rate of 4.21 per cent on Monday.

ALSO READ: Covid nasal spray reduces viral load by 94% in 24 hours, 99% in 48 hours: Lancet Study

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Death During Day (a) Death Reconciled

(b) Total (a+b) 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 46 3 10095 6 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 2121 79 2308349 328 14733 3 Arunachal Pradesh 205 6 64291 51 296 4 Assam 2584 399 717333 190 7992 1 1 5 Bihar 2511 166 822361 398 12266 1 1 6 Chandigarh 408 15 93016 57 1165 7 Chhattisgarh 2068 168 1141177 218 14045 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 9 2 11492 2 4 9 Delhi 1966 6 1913651 481 26288 3 3 10 Goa 813 19 245608 148 3844 1 1 11 Gujarat 4225 69 1224576 673 10950 12 Haryana 1601 21 1008453 386 10630 13 Himachal Pradesh 1580 230 282769 128 4144 14 Jammu and Kashmir 769 31 450764 109 4758 15 Jharkhand 888 88 430980 101 5323 16 Karnataka 6603 184 3935088 1047 40125 17 Kerala*** 26451 768 6584680 2761 70186 16 16 18 Ladakh 49 2 28311 12 228 19 Lakshadweep 0 11360 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 901 44 1034303 127 10746 21 Maharashtra 16922 645 7845300 3210 148001 10 10 22 Manipur 268 52 135225 18 2120 23 Meghalaya 131 16 92441 5 1595 24 Mizoram 964 93 228559 12 706 25 Nagaland 42 8 34762 3 762 26 Odisha 3511 323 1282690 420 9127 27 Puducherry 915 165176 174 1962 28 Punjab 1260 50 746227 206 17786 29 Rajasthan 1265 53 1279316 134 9572 30 Sikkim 310 57 38837 11 458 31 Tamil Nadu 18282 428 3452216 2697 38028 32 Telangana 5082 30 798468 557 4111 33 Tripura 584 197 100037 17 923 34 Uttarakhand 883 15 430823 54 7698 1 1 35 Uttar Pradesh 2363 38 2069109 382 23549 1 1 36 West Bengal 27496 1616 2010513 1359 21255 4 4 Total# 136076 3619 43028356 16482 525557 21 16 38 ***Note for Kerala 20-No of deaths declared by GoK, further details as below:03 No. Of Deaths in Last 24 Hrs; 16 Deaths declared in the last 24 hrs but of previous days because of late receiving of documents; 01 No of deaths declared as per appeal G.O.(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD (Appeal Cases Filed). *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

Latest India News