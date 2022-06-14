Covid 19: India records 6,594 fresh cases in last 24 hours, recovery rate at 98.6%

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mumbai: Women walk past a graffiti on a wall urging people to wear face masks in Mumbai, Monday, June 13, 2022.

Covid cases today: India recorded 6,594 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday (June 14), the country saw a total of 4,035 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate to around 98.67 per cent, and total recoveries data reached to 4,26,61,370. The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have risen to 50,548, the health ministry data showed today.

The active cases comprise 0.10 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

ICMR Testing:

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), over 85.54 crore samples have been tested up to June 13 for COVID-19. Of these 3,21,873 samples were tested on Monday.

