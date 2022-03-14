Monday, March 14, 2022
     
 Live tv
Breaking
  • Parliament's Budget Session to resume today
  • Barack Obama tests positive for COVID-19
  • Strong, shallow underwater earthquakes shake Indonesia, Philippines
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. India records 2,503 fresh Covid cases, 27 deaths; recovery rate stands at 98.7%

India records 2,503 fresh Covid cases, 27 deaths; recovery rate stands at 98.7%

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 36,168 the ministry data showed today. The total death toll in the country is now at 5,15,877. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: March 14, 2022 9:27 IST
india covid cases, covid cases india, daily covid cases
Image Source : PTI

Gurugram: A healthcare worker collects a swab sample of a child for the Covid-19 test, in Gurugram, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022.

Highlights

  • India recorded 2,503 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 27 deaths in last 24 hours.
  • The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 36,168.
  • The total death toll in the country is now at 5,15,877.

India recorded 2,503 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 27 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Monday (March 14), the country saw a total of 4,377 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.72 per cent, and total recoveries data reached to 4,24,41,449.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 36,168 the ministry data showed today. The total death toll in the country is now at 5,15,877. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

A total of 5,15,850 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,43,752 from Maharashtra, 66,793 from Kerala, 40,018 from Karnataka, 38,023 from Tamil Nadu, 26,141 from Delhi, 23,491 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,186 from West Bengal, health ministry said on Sunday.

The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Death During Day

(a)

 Death Reconciled
(b)		 Total (a+b)
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 1 9895 129      
Andhra Pradesh 606 27  2303522 84  14730      
Arunachal Pradesh 29 64157 296      
Assam 1364 716168 6639      
Bihar 83 14  818033 21  12255      
Chandigarh 57 90638 1165      
Chhattisgarh 337 37  1137428 52  14034      
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0   11436   4      
Delhi 729 63  1836064 195  26141      
Goa 89 10  241285 14  3830      
Gujarat 537 23  1212124 60  10938      
Haryana 827 14  972604 105  10586      
Himachal Pradesh 442 279530 22  4126      
Jammu and Kashmir 242 10  448456 35  4750   1
Jharkhand 215 30  429418 45  5315      
Karnataka 2695 34  3901093 130  40018      
Kerala*** 9666 684  6444624 1554  66808 9 15
Ladakh 60 27889 228      
Lakshadweep 2   11348   52      
Madhya Pradesh 597 81  1029362 137  10733      
Maharashtra 6528 197  7720922 448  143752      
Manipur 97 134776 2118   2
Meghalaya 84 16  91997 18  1589   2
Mizoram 3220 132  217083 319  671   1
Nagaland 59 34631 757      
Odisha 840 27  1276675 110  9111   3
Puducherry 17 163780 1962      
Punjab 258 740723 27  17723      
Rajasthan 915 194  1271760 262  9550   1
Sikkim 20 38639 446      
Tamil Nadu 1173 128  3412714 223  38023      
Telangana 950 114  785290 164  4111      
Tripura 1 99949 919      
Uttarakhand 663 17  428545 31  7689      
Uttar Pradesh 1313 88  2045092 162  23492   1
West Bengal 1452 50  1993799 118  21187   1
Total# 36168 1901  42441449 4377  515877 18  9 27
*** For Kerala as per the state media bulletin : 6 of deaths reported on 13th Mar, + 9 deaths declared as per appeal cases filed G.O(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Also Read: Former US President Barack Obama tests Covid positive, says he’s ‘feeling fine’

Latest India News

Assembly ELECTIONS RESULT 2022

Uttar Pradesh
Punjab
Uttarakhand
Goa
Manipur
Russia Ukraine News
Elections 2022

Top News

Latest News