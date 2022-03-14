India records 2,503 fresh Covid cases, 27 deaths; recovery rate stands at 98.7%

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Gurugram: A healthcare worker collects a swab sample of a child for the Covid-19 test, in Gurugram, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022.

India recorded 2,503 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 27 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Monday (March 14), the country saw a total of 4,377 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.72 per cent, and total recoveries data reached to 4,24,41,449.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 36,168 the ministry data showed today. The total death toll in the country is now at 5,15,877. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

A total of 5,15,850 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,43,752 from Maharashtra, 66,793 from Kerala, 40,018 from Karnataka, 38,023 from Tamil Nadu, 26,141 from Delhi, 23,491 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,186 from West Bengal, health ministry said on Sunday.

The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Death During Day (a) Death Reconciled

(b) Total (a+b) Andaman and Nicobar Islands 1 1 9895 1 129 Andhra Pradesh 606 27 2303522 84 14730 Arunachal Pradesh 29 2 64157 3 296 Assam 1364 2 716168 2 6639 Bihar 83 14 818033 21 12255 Chandigarh 57 2 90638 8 1165 Chhattisgarh 337 37 1137428 52 14034 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0 11436 4 Delhi 729 63 1836064 195 26141 Goa 89 10 241285 14 3830 Gujarat 537 23 1212124 60 10938 Haryana 827 14 972604 105 10586 Himachal Pradesh 442 5 279530 22 4126 Jammu and Kashmir 242 10 448456 35 4750 1 1 Jharkhand 215 30 429418 45 5315 Karnataka 2695 34 3901093 130 40018 Kerala*** 9666 684 6444624 1554 66808 6 9 15 Ladakh 60 5 27889 7 228 Lakshadweep 2 11348 52 Madhya Pradesh 597 81 1029362 137 10733 Maharashtra 6528 197 7720922 448 143752 Manipur 97 4 134776 9 2118 2 2 Meghalaya 84 16 91997 18 1589 2 2 Mizoram 3220 132 217083 319 671 1 1 Nagaland 59 1 34631 1 757 Odisha 840 27 1276675 110 9111 3 3 Puducherry 17 3 163780 4 1962 Punjab 258 4 740723 27 17723 Rajasthan 915 194 1271760 262 9550 1 1 Sikkim 20 2 38639 4 446 Tamil Nadu 1173 128 3412714 223 38023 Telangana 950 114 785290 164 4111 Tripura 1 2 99949 2 919 Uttarakhand 663 17 428545 31 7689 Uttar Pradesh 1313 88 2045092 162 23492 1 1 West Bengal 1452 50 1993799 118 21187 1 1 Total# 36168 1901 42441449 4377 515877 18 9 27 *** For Kerala as per the state media bulletin : 6 of deaths reported on 13th Mar, + 9 deaths declared as per appeal cases filed G.O(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities ) #States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

