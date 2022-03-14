India records 2,503 fresh Covid cases, 27 deaths; recovery rate stands at 98.7%

Highlights
- India recorded 2,503 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 27 deaths in last 24 hours.
- The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 36,168.
- The total death toll in the country is now at 5,15,877.
India recorded 2,503 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 27 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Monday (March 14), the country saw a total of 4,377 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.72 per cent, and total recoveries data reached to 4,24,41,449.
The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 36,168 the ministry data showed today. The total death toll in the country is now at 5,15,877. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
A total of 5,15,850 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,43,752 from Maharashtra, 66,793 from Kerala, 40,018 from Karnataka, 38,023 from Tamil Nadu, 26,141 from Delhi, 23,491 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,186 from West Bengal, health ministry said on Sunday.
The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.
"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Death During Day
(a)
|Death Reconciled
(b)
|Total (a+b)
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|1
|1
|9895
|1
|129
|Andhra Pradesh
|606
|27
|2303522
|84
|14730
|Arunachal Pradesh
|29
|2
|64157
|3
|296
|Assam
|1364
|2
|716168
|2
|6639
|Bihar
|83
|14
|818033
|21
|12255
|Chandigarh
|57
|2
|90638
|8
|1165
|Chhattisgarh
|337
|37
|1137428
|52
|14034
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|0
|11436
|4
|Delhi
|729
|63
|1836064
|195
|26141
|Goa
|89
|10
|241285
|14
|3830
|Gujarat
|537
|23
|1212124
|60
|10938
|Haryana
|827
|14
|972604
|105
|10586
|Himachal Pradesh
|442
|5
|279530
|22
|4126
|Jammu and Kashmir
|242
|10
|448456
|35
|4750
|1
|1
|Jharkhand
|215
|30
|429418
|45
|5315
|Karnataka
|2695
|34
|3901093
|130
|40018
|Kerala***
|9666
|684
|6444624
|1554
|66808
|6
|9
|15
|Ladakh
|60
|5
|27889
|7
|228
|Lakshadweep
|2
|11348
|52
|Madhya Pradesh
|597
|81
|1029362
|137
|10733
|Maharashtra
|6528
|197
|7720922
|448
|143752
|Manipur
|97
|4
|134776
|9
|2118
|2
|2
|Meghalaya
|84
|16
|91997
|18
|1589
|2
|2
|Mizoram
|3220
|132
|217083
|319
|671
|1
|1
|Nagaland
|59
|1
|34631
|1
|757
|Odisha
|840
|27
|1276675
|110
|9111
|3
|3
|Puducherry
|17
|3
|163780
|4
|1962
|Punjab
|258
|4
|740723
|27
|17723
|Rajasthan
|915
|194
|1271760
|262
|9550
|1
|1
|Sikkim
|20
|2
|38639
|4
|446
|Tamil Nadu
|1173
|128
|3412714
|223
|38023
|Telangana
|950
|114
|785290
|164
|4111
|Tripura
|1
|2
|99949
|2
|919
|Uttarakhand
|663
|17
|428545
|31
|7689
|Uttar Pradesh
|1313
|88
|2045092
|162
|23492
|1
|1
|West Bengal
|1452
|50
|1993799
|118
|21187
|1
|1
|Total#
|36168
|1901
|42441449
|4377
|515877
|18
|9
|27
|*** For Kerala as per the state media bulletin : 6 of deaths reported on 13th Mar, + 9 deaths declared as per appeal cases filed G.O(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
|#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
|#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR