Thursday, May 04, 2023
     
  4. Covid cases see a dip, India reports 3,962 new infections

Covid cases see a dip, India reports 3,962 new infections

Covid numbers on May 4: Kerala reported seven deaths, taking the total toll to 5,31,606 with 22 more deaths, the ministry added.

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 New Delhi Updated on: May 04, 2023 11:36 IST
Covid numbers on May 4: India on Thursday reported 3,962 new Covid cases and 7,873 recoveries in the last 24 hours. The active caseload stands at 36,244, the Union Health Ministry said.

Kerala reported seven deaths, taking the total toll to 5,31,606 with 22 more deaths, the ministry added. The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,60,678). The ministry said that active cases now comprise 0.08 per cent of the total infections, and the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.73 per cent.

The total number of recoveries surged to 4,43,92,828 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent. According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country under the nationwide vaccination drive.

After a long gap, Mumbai on Wednesday reported only 67 new COVID-19 cases, taking its overall infection tally to 11,62,990, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. Delhi too saw a dip in cases and recorded 272 fresh Covid cases with a positivity rate of 8.39 per cent and one fatality on Wednesday.

