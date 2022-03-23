India reports 1,778 new Covid cases, 62 deaths in last 24 hours

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mumbai: A healthcare worker collects swab sample of passengers for Covid-19 test

Highlights India recorded 1,778 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 62 deaths.

India saw a total of 826 discharges in the last 24 hours.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 23,087.

India recorded 1,778 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 62 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday (March 23), the country saw a total of 826 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.75 per cent, and total recoveries data reached 4,24,73,057.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 23,087 the ministry data showed today. The total death toll in the country is now at 5,16,605. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 78,42,90,846 samples have been tested up to March 22 for COVID-19. Of these 6,77,218 samples were tested on Tuesday.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Death During Day (a) Death Reconciled

(b) Total (a+b) 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 2 1 9900 1 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 485 21 2304082 51 14730 3 Arunachal Pradesh 3 3 64185 3 296 4 Assam 1365 716189 1 6639 5 Bihar 38 2 818134 7 12256 6 Chandigarh 23 5 90704 5 1165 7 Chhattisgarh 132 1137799 26 14034 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0 1 11437 1 4 9 Delhi 488 17 1837367 120 26148 1 1 10 Goa 52 2 241376 7 3830 11 Gujarat 308 18 1212540 27 10942 1 1 12 Haryana 384 2 973719 74 10600 2 2 13 Himachal Pradesh 206 33 280045 55 4132 14 Jammu and Kashmir 99 12 448720 19 4750 15 Jharkhand 94 25 429651 41 5315 16 Karnataka 1880 53 3902956 143 40041 2 2 17 Kerala*** 6180 80 6454752 730 67415 13 39 52 18 Ladakh 26 10 27959 15 228 19 Lakshadweep 0 11350 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 143 33 1030037 46 10734 21 Maharashtra 5164 113 7723737 269 143767 22 Manipur 80 4 134851 2 2120 23 Meghalaya 50 4 92089 6 1591 24 Mizoram 1486 163 220988 321 678 1 1 25 Nagaland 34 3 34675 4 758 26 Odisha 529 51 1277580 83 9116 27 Puducherry 11 2 163799 2 1962 28 Punjab 169 6 741056 27 17738 29 Rajasthan 335 24 1272804 57 9551 30 Sikkim 19 2 38659 3 450 1 1 31 Tamil Nadu 535 41 3413930 89 38025 32 Telangana 615 24 786191 77 4111 33 Tripura 1 1 99951 919 34 Uttarakhand 599 19 428789 41 7690 35 Uttar Pradesh 719 58 2046169 99 23492 36 West Bengal 833 17 1994887 90 21197 2 2 Total# 23087 826 42473057 2542 516605 23 39 62 *** For Kerala as per the state media bulletin : 13 of deaths reported on 22nd March, + 39 deaths declared as per appeal cases filed G.O(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities ) #States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

