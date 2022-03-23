Wednesday, March 23, 2022
     
  4. India reports 1,778 new Covid cases, 62 deaths in last 24 hours

India reports 1,778 new Covid cases, 62 deaths in last 24 hours

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 23,087 the ministry data showed today.

New Delhi Updated on: March 23, 2022 9:43 IST
Image Source : PTI

Mumbai: A healthcare worker collects swab sample of passengers for Covid-19 test

Highlights

  • India recorded 1,778 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 62 deaths.
  • India saw a total of 826 discharges in the last 24 hours.
  • The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 23,087.

India recorded 1,778 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 62 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday (March 23), the country saw a total of 826 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.75 per cent, and total recoveries data reached 4,24,73,057.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 23,087 the ministry data showed today. The total death toll in the country is now at 5,16,605. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 78,42,90,846 samples have been tested up to March 22 for COVID-19. Of these 6,77,218 samples were tested on Tuesday.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Death During Day

(a)

 Death Reconciled
(b)		 Total (a+b)
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 2 9900 129      
2 Andhra Pradesh 485 21  2304082 51  14730      
3 Arunachal Pradesh 3 64185 296      
4 Assam 1365   716189 6639      
5 Bihar 38 818134 12256      
6 Chandigarh 23 90704 1165      
7 Chhattisgarh 132   1137799 26  14034      
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0 11437 4      
9 Delhi 488 17  1837367 120  26148   1
10 Goa 52 241376 3830      
11 Gujarat 308 18  1212540 27  10942   1
12 Haryana 384 973719 74  10600   2
13 Himachal Pradesh 206 33  280045 55  4132      
14 Jammu and Kashmir 99 12  448720 19  4750      
15 Jharkhand 94 25  429651 41  5315      
16 Karnataka 1880 53  3902956 143  40041   2
17 Kerala*** 6180 80  6454752 730  67415 13  39 52
18 Ladakh 26 10  27959 15  228      
19 Lakshadweep 0   11350   52      
20 Madhya Pradesh 143 33  1030037 46  10734      
21 Maharashtra 5164 113  7723737 269  143767      
22 Manipur 80 134851 2120      
23 Meghalaya 50 92089 1591      
24 Mizoram 1486 163  220988 321  678   1
25 Nagaland 34 34675 758      
26 Odisha 529 51  1277580 83  9116      
27 Puducherry 11 163799 1962      
28 Punjab 169 741056 27  17738      
29 Rajasthan 335 24  1272804 57  9551      
30 Sikkim 19 38659 450   1
31 Tamil Nadu 535 41  3413930 89  38025      
32 Telangana 615 24  786191 77  4111      
33 Tripura 1 99951   919      
34 Uttarakhand 599 19  428789 41  7690      
35 Uttar Pradesh 719 58  2046169 99  23492      
36 West Bengal 833 17  1994887 90  21197   2
Total# 23087 826  42473057 2542  516605 23  39 62
*** For Kerala as per the state media bulletin : 13 of deaths reported on 22nd March, + 39 deaths declared as per appeal cases filed G.O(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

