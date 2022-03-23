India reports 1,778 new Covid cases, 62 deaths in last 24 hours

Highlights
- India recorded 1,778 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 62 deaths.
- India saw a total of 826 discharges in the last 24 hours.
- The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 23,087.
India recorded 1,778 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 62 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday (March 23), the country saw a total of 826 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.75 per cent, and total recoveries data reached 4,24,73,057.
The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 23,087 the ministry data showed today. The total death toll in the country is now at 5,16,605. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 78,42,90,846 samples have been tested up to March 22 for COVID-19. Of these 6,77,218 samples were tested on Tuesday.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Death During Day
(a)
|Death Reconciled
(b)
|Total (a+b)
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|2
|1
|9900
|1
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|485
|21
|2304082
|51
|14730
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|3
|3
|64185
|3
|296
|4
|Assam
|1365
|716189
|1
|6639
|5
|Bihar
|38
|2
|818134
|7
|12256
|6
|Chandigarh
|23
|5
|90704
|5
|1165
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|132
|1137799
|26
|14034
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|0
|1
|11437
|1
|4
|9
|Delhi
|488
|17
|1837367
|120
|26148
|1
|1
|10
|Goa
|52
|2
|241376
|7
|3830
|11
|Gujarat
|308
|18
|1212540
|27
|10942
|1
|1
|12
|Haryana
|384
|2
|973719
|74
|10600
|2
|2
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|206
|33
|280045
|55
|4132
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|99
|12
|448720
|19
|4750
|15
|Jharkhand
|94
|25
|429651
|41
|5315
|16
|Karnataka
|1880
|53
|3902956
|143
|40041
|2
|2
|17
|Kerala***
|6180
|80
|6454752
|730
|67415
|13
|39
|52
|18
|Ladakh
|26
|10
|27959
|15
|228
|19
|Lakshadweep
|0
|11350
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|143
|33
|1030037
|46
|10734
|21
|Maharashtra
|5164
|113
|7723737
|269
|143767
|22
|Manipur
|80
|4
|134851
|2
|2120
|23
|Meghalaya
|50
|4
|92089
|6
|1591
|24
|Mizoram
|1486
|163
|220988
|321
|678
|1
|1
|25
|Nagaland
|34
|3
|34675
|4
|758
|26
|Odisha
|529
|51
|1277580
|83
|9116
|27
|Puducherry
|11
|2
|163799
|2
|1962
|28
|Punjab
|169
|6
|741056
|27
|17738
|29
|Rajasthan
|335
|24
|1272804
|57
|9551
|30
|Sikkim
|19
|2
|38659
|3
|450
|1
|1
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|535
|41
|3413930
|89
|38025
|32
|Telangana
|615
|24
|786191
|77
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|1
|1
|99951
|919
|34
|Uttarakhand
|599
|19
|428789
|41
|7690
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|719
|58
|2046169
|99
|23492
|36
|West Bengal
|833
|17
|1994887
|90
|21197
|2
|2
|Total#
|23087
|826
|42473057
|2542
|516605
|23
|39
|62
|*** For Kerala as per the state media bulletin : 13 of deaths reported on 22nd March, + 39 deaths declared as per appeal cases filed G.O(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
|#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
|#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR