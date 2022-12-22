Thursday, December 22, 2022
     
Covid BF7 Variant LIVE Updates: Coronavirus at centre stage again; three new variants detected, random testing

Covid BF.7 Variant LIVE Updates: Pressing the alarming button, Health Ministry advised States/UTs to send samples of all COVID-19 positive cases to INSACOG Genome Sequencing Laboratories (IGSLs) on a daily basis, for sequencing, to track new variants.

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 New Delhi Updated on: December 22, 2022 8:34 IST
Government urges people to mask up amid rise in Covid cases
Image Source : PTI/FILE Government urges people to mask up amid rise in Covid cases

Covid was back at the centre of India’s health and political map on Wednesday with the government advising people to get vaccinated and mask up, and saying random sample testing will be conducted at airports for passengers arriving from China and other countries. Three cases of the Omicron subvariant BF.7, apparently the strain driving China's current surge of Covid cases, were detected. The first case of BF.7 in India was detected in October by the Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre, official sources said, adding that two cases have been reported from Gujarat and one from Odisha.

  • Dec 22, 2022 8:34 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Mumbai: Rise of Covid cases in other countries maybe due to poor vaccination, says Dr Pallavi Saple, Dean of JJ Hospital

    "Rise of Covid cases in other countries including China maybe due to poor vaccination, not having good quality vaccine, or being very restrictive. Right now, things are under control in India. But we must be cautious," Dr Pallavi Saple, Dean of Mumbai JJ Hospital & Health Expert

  • Dec 22, 2022 8:07 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal calls emergency meeting on Covid today

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will convene an emergency meeting on Thursday amid a sudden spurt in Covid cases in several countries, officials said. The Delhi government is keeping a watch on the COVID-19 situation and the chief minister has directed the health department to ensure genome sequencing of samples and take other steps needed to meet any eventuality, they said. "Delhi government is alert. CM Kejriwal has called an emergency meeting regarding coronavirus tomorrow," an official said on Wednesday. Amid a spike in COVID-19 cases in Japan, South Korea, Brazil, China and the US, the central government had on Tuesday urged all states and Union territories to gear up the whole genome sequencing of positive samples to keep track of emerging variants.

  • Dec 22, 2022 8:07 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    China limits how it defines COVID deaths in official count

    China only counts deaths from pneumonia or respiratory failure in its official COVID-19 death toll, a Chinese health official said, a narrow definition that limits the number of deaths being reported as the virus surges following the easing of pandemic-related restrictions. Deaths that occur in patients with pre-existing illnesses are not counted as COVID-19 deaths, said Wang Guiqiang, the head of infectious disease at Peking University's No. 1 Hospital. China has always been conservative in how it counts illnesses, whether the flu or COVID-19. In most countries, including the United States, guidelines stipulate that any death in which COVID-19 is a factor or contributor is counted as a COVID-19-related death.

  • Dec 22, 2022 8:06 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Genome sequencing of all positive samples in Maha, no need to panic: Top official

    Maharashtra's state surveillance officer on Wednesday said all swab samples testing positive for COVID-19 will be sent for genome sequencing to track any new variant and maintained there was no need to panic in view of the current surge in cases in China, said to be driven by a new strain of Omicron. State surveillance officer Dr Pradip Awate's statement came a day after the Centre asked states to step up genome sequencing of positive swab samples amid a spurt in coronavirus cases in the US, China and some other countries.

  • Dec 22, 2022 8:06 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    COVID-19: Uttarakhand preparing to issue fresh SOP

    The Uttarakhand government is preparing to issue a fresh standard operating procedure on COVID-19 based on the Centre's guidelines following a sudden spurt in cases in the US, Japan, Korea, Brazil and China, Health Minister Dhan Singh Rawat said on Wednesday. The sudden spurt in positive cases in these countries has caused concern among Indian authorities. Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has sent a circular to all states and Union Territories, emphasising on whole genome sequencing of positive cases to understand the virus' new variants.

  • Dec 22, 2022 8:05 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    WHO "very concerned" about reports of severe COVID in China

    The head of the World Health Organisation said the agency is “very concerned” about rising reports of severe coronavirus disease across China after the country largely abandoned its “zero COVID” policy, warning that its lagging vaccination rate could result in large numbers of vulnerable people getting infected. At a press briefing on Wednesday, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the UN agency needs more information on COVID-19 severity in China, particularly regarding hospital and intensive care unit admissions, “in order to make a comprehensive risk assessment of the situation on the ground. ” “WHO is very concerned over the evolving situation in China with increasing reports of severe disease,” Tedros said. He added that while COVID deaths have dropped more than 90% since their global peak, there were still too many uncertainties about the virus to conclude that the pandemic is over. Some scientists have warned that the unchecked spread of COVID-19 in China could spur the emergence of new variants, which might unravel progress made globally to contain the pandemic.

  • Dec 22, 2022 8:04 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    COVID surge: Kerala govt to step up measures to stop virus spread

    With COVID-19 cases on the rise in many foreign countries, the Kerala government on Wednesday sounded an alert of a possible spread of the virus and directed the district authorities to gear up the whole genome sequencing of positive case samples for tracking the new variants. A meeting of the Rapid Response Team chaired by state Health Minister Veena George also urged people to wear face masks to cover their mouth and nose as it is a key measure to reduce transmission of virus and save lives.

  • Dec 22, 2022 8:04 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    West Bengal CM Mamata asks health officials to form panel of experts, keep tab on COVID-19 situation

    West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday expressed concern over the surge in COVID-19 cases in China and advised health officials to form a committee of experts to keep an eye on the emerging situation. Banerjee, during a meeting at the state secretariat, enquired why one of the reporters was wearing masks, which has become a rarity in Bengal, and cabinet minister Arup Biswas subsequently informed her that cases were on the rise in China.

  • Dec 22, 2022 8:02 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Covid is not over yet: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

    "Covid is not over yet. I have directed all concerned to be alert and strengthen surveillance. We are prepared to manage any situation," said Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

  • Dec 22, 2022 8:01 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Mandaviya chairs Covid review meeting with experts

    Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday chaired a Covid review meeting with experts and senior officials stressing the need for continued surveillance even though there is no overall increase in the Covid caseload as of now.

