Covid Alert: No entry for tourists in Taj Mahal without testing | DETAILS inside

Covid Alert: The surge in covid cases in China has resulted in a panic situation in neighbouring countries including India. The government of India has asked the public to follow the basic protocols to fight corona. With this, the District Health Information Officer in Agra has informed that the most popular tourist attraction in the country Taj Mahal is put on Alert.

The official further informed that no tourist will be allowed to enter the premises of the Taj Mahal without Covid testing. Domestic and foreign tourists come every day in large numbers to visit the Taj Mahal in Agra. Keeping the situation in mind, they will have to undergo a Covid test before their visit as per the official sources.

Anil Satsangi, the District Health Information Office (Agra) said, "The health department has already started the tests to prevent the spread of infection. As the alert is on, the tests have now been made mandatory for all the visitors.'

