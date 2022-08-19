India reports 15,754 fresh COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, active cases jump to 1,01,830

Follow us on Image Source : PTI. A medic collects swab sample of a commuter for Covid-19 test.

COVID-19 cases in India : India recorded 15,754 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Friday (August 19), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.58 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,36,85,535.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 1,01,830, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 1,01,343.

Active cases :

An increase of 487 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.23 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,27,253. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate on August 19 was recorded 3.47 per cent.

ICMR Testing:

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 88,18,73,052 samples have been tested up to August 18 for COVID-19. Of these 4,54,491 samples were tested on Thursday.

Delhi rising COVID tally :

Delhi reported 1,964 fresh cases of coronavirus and eight deaths, according to data provided by the city's health department. The national capital's Covid-19 test positivity rate was recorded at 9.42 per cent.

With this, Delhi's caseload went up to 19,90,355 and the death toll to 26,408, as per the latest bulletin. The fresh cases came out of 20,844 tests, the bulletin said.

Eight fatalities and 1,652 cases of Covid were logged on Wednesday with a positivity rate of 9.92 per cent. It had come down to below 10 per cent after more than a fortnight.

The capital had on Tuesday reported 917 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 19.20 per cent and three deaths due to the infection.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Death During Day 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 32 7 10380 1 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 1110 12 2319611 195 14733 3 Arunachal Pradesh 143 1 66070 28 296 4 Assam 2957 19 732356 138 8028 5 Bihar 761 11 833280 146 12288 1 6 Chandigarh 517 3 96529 84 1177 7 Chhattisgarh 1725 195 1155983 123 14094 1 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 7 1 11558 1 4 9 Delhi 6826 17 1957121 1939 26408 8 10 Goa* 1041 64 249633 115 3857 1 11 Gujarat 3012 185 1252910 552 10996 12 Haryana 3751 43 1031190 908 10662 2 13 Himachal Pradesh 2319 88 302438 299 4187 1 14 Jammu and Kashmir 3327 139 467003 558 4779 15 Jharkhand 412 1 435826 69 5330 16 Karnataka 9307 543 3987317 1782 40201 4 17 Kerala*** 7920 43 6662540 1273 70688 1 18 Ladakh 71 1 28822 8 229 19 Lakshadweep 0 11363 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 699 1 1041095 107 10764 21 Maharashtra 11690 320 7918535 1920 148186 6 22 Manipur 112 44 137320 56 2143 23 Meghalaya 463 1 94188 25 1613 24 Mizoram 766 16 234357 142 717 25 Nagaland 23 7 35084 7 776 26 Odisha 2460 21 1312449 502 9160 1 27 Puducherry 364 2 169939 78 1967 28 Punjab** 15545 361 747101 17872 3 29 Rajasthan 4065 121 1289753 679 9601 3 30 Sikkim 242 42526 65 482 1 31 Tamil Nadu 6400 231 3517020 874 38033 32 Telangana 2820 177 823884 612 4111 33 Tripura 117 39 106591 49 938 34 Uttarakhand 1778 43 437397 131 7731 1 35 Uttar Pradesh 4578 274 2088505 1167 23591 2 36 West Bengal 4470 154 2077861 587 21430 3 Total# 101830 487 43685535 15220 527253 39 ***Kerala: Additionally, 08 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines) **Punjab: Death reconciliation is being carried out by the State. Further details are awaited. *Goa: Death reconciliation is being carried out by the State. Further details are awaited.

