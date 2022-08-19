India reports 15,754 fresh COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, active cases jump to 1,01,830

Highlights
- According to ICMR, 88,18,73,052 samples have been tested up to August 18 for COVID-19
- An increase of 487 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours
- The daily positivity rate due to COVID on August 19 was recorded at 3.47 per cent
COVID-19 cases in India: India recorded 15,754 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Friday (August 19), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.58 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,36,85,535.
The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 1,01,830, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 1,01,343.
Active cases:
The total death toll in the country is now at 5,27,253. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
ICMR Testing:
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 88,18,73,052 samples have been tested up to August 18 for COVID-19. Of these 4,54,491 samples were tested on Thursday.
Delhi rising COVID tally:
Delhi reported 1,964 fresh cases of coronavirus and eight deaths, according to data provided by the city's health department. The national capital's Covid-19 test positivity rate was recorded at 9.42 per cent.
With this, Delhi's caseload went up to 19,90,355 and the death toll to 26,408, as per the latest bulletin. The fresh cases came out of 20,844 tests, the bulletin said.
Eight fatalities and 1,652 cases of Covid were logged on Wednesday with a positivity rate of 9.92 per cent. It had come down to below 10 per cent after more than a fortnight.
The capital had on Tuesday reported 917 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 19.20 per cent and three deaths due to the infection.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated
|Deaths
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Death During Day
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|32
|7
|10380
|1
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|1110
|12
|2319611
|195
|14733
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|143
|1
|66070
|28
|296
|4
|Assam
|2957
|19
|732356
|138
|8028
|5
|Bihar
|761
|11
|833280
|146
|12288
|1
|6
|Chandigarh
|517
|3
|96529
|84
|1177
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|1725
|195
|1155983
|123
|14094
|1
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|7
|1
|11558
|1
|4
|9
|Delhi
|6826
|17
|1957121
|1939
|26408
|8
|10
|Goa*
|1041
|64
|249633
|115
|3857
|1
|11
|Gujarat
|3012
|185
|1252910
|552
|10996
|12
|Haryana
|3751
|43
|1031190
|908
|10662
|2
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|2319
|88
|302438
|299
|4187
|1
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|3327
|139
|467003
|558
|4779
|15
|Jharkhand
|412
|1
|435826
|69
|5330
|16
|Karnataka
|9307
|543
|3987317
|1782
|40201
|4
|17
|Kerala***
|7920
|43
|6662540
|1273
|70688
|1
|18
|Ladakh
|71
|1
|28822
|8
|229
|19
|Lakshadweep
|0
|11363
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|699
|1
|1041095
|107
|10764
|21
|Maharashtra
|11690
|320
|7918535
|1920
|148186
|6
|22
|Manipur
|112
|44
|137320
|56
|2143
|23
|Meghalaya
|463
|1
|94188
|25
|1613
|24
|Mizoram
|766
|16
|234357
|142
|717
|25
|Nagaland
|23
|7
|35084
|7
|776
|26
|Odisha
|2460
|21
|1312449
|502
|9160
|1
|27
|Puducherry
|364
|2
|169939
|78
|1967
|28
|Punjab**
|15545
|361
|747101
|17872
|3
|29
|Rajasthan
|4065
|121
|1289753
|679
|9601
|3
|30
|Sikkim
|242
|42526
|65
|482
|1
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|6400
|231
|3517020
|874
|38033
|32
|Telangana
|2820
|177
|823884
|612
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|117
|39
|106591
|49
|938
|34
|Uttarakhand
|1778
|43
|437397
|131
|7731
|1
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|4578
|274
|2088505
|1167
|23591
|2
|36
|West Bengal
|4470
|154
|2077861
|587
|21430
|3
|Total#
|101830
|487
|43685535
|15220
|527253
|39
|***Kerala: Additionally, 08 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines)
|**Punjab: Death reconciliation is being carried out by the State. Further details are awaited.
|*Goa: Death reconciliation is being carried out by the State. Further details are awaited.