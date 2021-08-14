Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Delhi: Covid-19 vaccine stock in the city will last for 6 days, suggests Bulletin

Delhi's stock of anti-coronavirus vaccine will last for six days, the national capital's city government said on Saturday. 1,20,541 vaccine doses were administered the previous day, added the authorities.

As of Saturday morning, Delhi had 6,87,150 coronavirus vaccines in its balance stock, of which, 3,96,110 doses were of Covishield and 2,91,040 of Covaxin, according to the Covid vaccination bulletin issued by the government.

A total of 1,20,541 doses were administered on Thursday, including 74,755 first doses, it said. The cumulative number of doses administered in the city so far has reached 1.13 crore doses -- 81,60,782 first doses and 31,97,481 second doses.

Delhi's current vaccination capacity stands at 1,77,496 doses daily, the bulletin stated. The city health department officials had recently told the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) that it would take another year to fully vaccinate all eligible beneficiaries aged above 18 against the novel coronavirus infection at the "present rate of vaccine supply".

WITH AGENCY INPUTS

ALSO READ | India reports 38,667 Covid cases in 24 hours, 478 deaths; over 63L vaccine doses administered

ALSO READ | COVID: Delhi reports zero deaths, 50 new cases in 24 hours

Latest India News