Image Source : FILE/PTI Can COVID-19 vaccine make you infertile? Health Minister Harsh Vardhan busts myths about side effects

Can COVID-19 vaccine cause infertility in men and women? Can one catch COVID-19 from the vaccine? Are there any known side effects of COVID vaccine? Rumours are abuzz as India inches closer to the day when it rolls out the world's largest vaccination programme. Read on to unravel the truth.

Can COVID-19 vaccine cause infertility in men and women?

There is no scientific evidence to suggest that COVID Vaccine could cause infertility in either men or women. Kindly do not pay heed to such rumours or information from unverified sources, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan wrote on Twitter.

Can one catch COVID-19 from the vaccine?

You cannot contract COVID-19 because you have been inoculated with a COVID-19 vaccine. Temporary side effects such as mild fever should not be confused as having contracted COVID.

Are there any known side effects of COVID vaccine?

These are expected to go away on their own after some time.

