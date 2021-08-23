Covid-19: Uttar Pradesh witnesses steepest decline, less than 10 cases recorded in 24 hrs

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE According to an official release, the high recoveries and a low number of new cases have subsided the active caseload in the state to 362, while the percentage of active cases against the total confirmed cases is just 0 percent.

Uttar Pradesh witnessed the steepest decline in the number of COVID-19 cases reported on Monday as the state reported below 10 fresh infections for the first time since the second wave.

The state limited the number of fresh infections to 7, making it the lowest daily-case count for the state so far. The state had recorded 19 new cases on Sunday.

With this encouraging sign, the state's recovery rate stands at a good 98.6 percent testifying to the success of the 'UP's Covid-19 Model' in taming the raging disease that has also been praised by experts nationally and globally and is serving as a model for other states to replicate.

Continuing the downward trend, Uttar Pradesh has been maintaining the daily Covid test positivity rate (TPR) - the number of positive cases against the total tests done - at 0.01 percent, which is the lowest in the country.

This rate was at its highest at 16.84 percent on April 24 and now remains even lower than the lowest post first wave of Covid-19.

Despite registering a steady decline in the number of fresh cases, Uttar Pradesh has been pushing for more testing.

Under the state's 'Covid Control Model', Covid-19 testing has been one of the most-stressed upon weapons against the pandemic. Uttar Pradesh has tested the maximum number of samples so far - over 7.07 crore - followed by Maharashtra's 5.22 crore.

(With inputs from IANS)

