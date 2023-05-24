Covid-19 update: Active cases in India dip to 6591, fatality rate recorded at 1.18%

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Covid-19 update in India

Covid cases in India: As the country is seeing a dip in the number of coronavirus cases in the last few days, India recorded 552 new infections while the active cases have decreased to 6,591 from 7,104. According to the Union Health Ministry data, the death toll has increased to 5,31,849 with six deaths which include three fatalities reconciled by Kerala.

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,87,891). The active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections and the national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.80 per cent, the ministry said.

The case fatality rate recorded at 1.18%

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,49,451 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent. According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Rise in type 1 diabetes during Covid-19 pandemic: Study

Meanwhile, several studies have found a rise in type 1 diabetes during the Covid-19 pandemic. However, none of the research distinguishes between children infected with SARS-CoV-2 and those who are not.

Researchers can now acquire fresh insights since the KVB data set contains information on whether children with type 1 diabetes previously had Covid-19. This enables an examination of the temporal link between a Covid-19 diagnostic and a type 1 diabetes diagnosis.

Among the analysed children who had not been diagnosed with type 1 diabetes before the start of the pandemic, 16.6 per cent were diagnosed with Covid-19 between January 2020 and December 2021.

What did the study claim?

The researchers' initial findings were consistent with data from Germany and other countries: the incidence rate of type 1 diabetes in children between the ages of 2 and 12 years was around 50 percent higher in the years 2020 to 2021 as compared to the incidence rate in 2018 to 2019.

"We are cautious in our interpretation, but the findings suggest that the virus could either promote the initiation of the underlying autoimmunity in type 1 diabetes or accelerate the progression of the disease in children with existing autoimmunity," says Ezio Bonifacio, an author of the study. The new data also point to a direct effect of SARS-CoV-2 infection on the development of type 1 diabetes.

