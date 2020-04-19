Image Source : PTI COVID-19 testing on wheel in Delhi (Representational Image)

With testing considered one of the key elements in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, Delhi's Central district on Sunday launched COVID-19 Testing on Wheels. The Central district, with seven containment zones, will have the mobile van which can collect two samples at a time.

"The fabricated vehicle will be able to cater to the narrow lanes, larger and dense areas of the District Central," an official said.

This, the official added, will increase the number of samples collected in the district in a day.

"The mobile van can take both nasopharyngeal and oropharyngeal swabs, seal them tight in double packing and transfer the sample to the testing facility. It will not only save time but also the people who are collecting the samples," the official added.

The person who will collect the sample will be in the enclosure, so will not have to wear scarce PPE, the official said.

"The vehicle is fitted with an inverter run fan to cool them in the heat. An ice box is kept inside the enclosure to keep the samples intact. The mobile van will not only spread awareness through creative graffiti on the outer wall but also through a speaker attached, which will do the announcement and spread awareness."

The battle against COVID-19 is on in Delhi with a number of measures being taken in terms of providing relief to the people.

The measure, according to the district office, was important to make testing accessible and at the same time ensuring safety of health workers.

