COVID-19 test price fixed at Rs 2,400 in Delhi

Coronavirus test rates in Delhi have been fixed at Rs 2,400, down from the current Rs 4,500. The decision was taken after suggestion by a committee set up by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The tests would be conducted from June 18 via new rapid antigen methodology approved by the ICMR. "Delhi would be given priority for these kits. 169 centers have also been set up across Delhi," the MHA said.

About 16,618 test samples were collected on June 15 and June 16 while till June 14 the daily collection varied between 4,000-4,500. The MHA said reports of 6,510 tests have been received so far while the remaining will come by June 18.

On Sunday, Shah held two high-level meetings with the Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, mayors and commissioners of Delhi's three municipal corporations to strengthen the strategy to fight the pandemic.

After the first meeting, a committee was constituted under the chairmanship of V K Paul, Member, NITI Aayog, to ensure that 60 per cent beds are available at private hospitals at lower rates.

The committee was also tasked to fix the rate of coronavirus testing and treatment.

The home minister had also announced that COVID-19 testing will be doubled in Delhi in two days from then, and subsequently increased by three times.

Shah had also directed that bodies of suspected COVID-19 cases in Delhi be handed over to relatives immediately without waiting for laboratory confirmation and mortal remains should be treated with precaution and as per Union Health Ministry guidelines.

His directive came in the wake of reports that a large number of bodies of coronavirus victims were stored in city morgues due to a host of reasons, including non-availability of confirm laboratory reports.

