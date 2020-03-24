COVID-19 Chaos: Sabarimala Temple festival cancelled in wake of 21-day lockdown

Sabarimala Temple festival which was scheduled to begin on March 29 has been canceled in the wake of the 21-day nationwide lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Travancore DEvaswom Board (TDB) has also decided to cancel all festivals in other temples as a measure to not let COVID-19 spread through these places.

PM Modi on Tuesday announced said that if the virus is not contained within the next 21 days India could be pushed back 21 years.

Over 500 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported in India including 10 deaths.