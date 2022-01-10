Union Health Minister reviews Covid situation, says synergy between Centre, states is 'vital'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI New Delhi: Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday held a review meeting to take stock of the prevailing Covid situation in the country. He got in touch with health ministers, officials from Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Goa, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, and Maharashtra at 3:30 pm today to discuss COVID-situation in these states.

After the meeting he said, "Let there be no Lapses in our Preparedness; Holistic Synergy between Centre and State vital for Seamless and Effective Pandemic management”.

He also reiterated the importance of 'Test, Track, Treat, Vaccinate and Adherence to COVID Appropriate Behaviour' against Covid-19

He also advised five States and one Union Territory to ensure that all kinds of oxygen infrastructure are functional and operational, in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases across the country.

This meeting holds importance as India reported 1,79,723 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the daily positivity rate in the country to 13.29 per cent, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.

