COVID-19 fatality rate lowest, recoveries double: What Health Ministry said in presser

Recovered cases in the country are now double of the active cases, the Union Health Ministry said in its daily briefing today. It said over 2 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted, including over 6.6 lakh tests in the last 24 hours. The ministry also said that the case fatality rate is the lowest since the first lockdown.

Many states have increased their testing capacity, both RT - PCR & Rapid Antigen tests. 28 states and union territories performing more than 140 tests per day per million population. Goa, Delhi, Tripura, & Tamil Nadu have increased their testing capacity.

This is the first time after the first lockdown that the fatality rate is at the lowest, at 2.10%. Fatality rate has seen a progressive decline and it is continuing, which is a good sign.

Cumulative positivity of India is 8.89%. States with positivity less than 10% are Punjab, Rajasthan, MP, UP, Haryana, Assam, West Bengal & Karnataka. Last week's positivity of India was 11% which means a few states are showing rise in COVID-19 cases.

Oxford vaccine, being manufactured by Serum Institute of India got approval for phase 2 and 3 clinical trials, which are starting within a week at 17 sites.

Currently, 5,86,298 active COVID-19 cases are in India & over 12 lakh people have recovered. 50% deaths due to COVID19 have taken place among the age group of 60 years or above and 37 percent deaths took place in the age group between 45 to 60 years.

In 2019, Indian ventilator market was roughly estimated as 8,510 units valued at Rs 444.74 Crore. Because of COVID-19, in March domestic manufacturers imported various components. It wouldn't have been possible to make ventilators without import then.

Share of 'Make in India' ventilators, in 60,000 ventilators which we'll get, is 96% by volume & over 90% by value. Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) & Andhra Med-Tech Zone (AMTZ) played major role. BEL giving 30,000 & AMTZ giving 13,500 ventilators.