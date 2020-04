Image Source : PTI COVID-19: Ranchi's Lake View Hospital sealed, 50 staff members quarantined

Lake View hospital in Ranchi was sealed after a retired DDC tested COVID-19 positive in Gurugram. As per reports, he had received treatment here after suffering a brain hemorrhage.

The authorities have also sealed his apartment while 50 staff members of the hospital have been quarantined.

The former DDC passed away earlier today at Medanta hospital in Gurugram.

There have been 3 coronavirus deaths in Ranchi thus far while the number of cases has gone past 30.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage