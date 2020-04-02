COVID-19 pregnant woman due for delivery in a few days

Image Source : PTI A file photo of AIIMS in New Delhi for representational purpose

A nine-month pregnant woman, who has tested positive for coronavirus, is due for delivery in a few days, news agency ANI reported on Thursday. The woman in question is the wife of a resident doctor at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), who had earlier tested positive for the virus as well.

The coronavirus cases in the national capital have increased to 293 with 182 patients from Markaz Nizamuddin, Delhi's Health Department said today. Two people evacuated from Nizamuddin Markaz died due to the infection on Thursday.

According to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, there are 208 active coronavirus cases in Delhi who are admitted to different hospitals and 202 of them are in a stable condition. The figure includes 51 people who had foreign travel history and 29 of their family members.

India, meanwhile, recorded its fiftieth coronavirus-related death, after a 67-year-old man from Haryana succumbed to the virus at Chandigarh's Postgraduate Institute of Medical Examination and Research (PGIMER). The number of positive cases in the country also crossed the 2,000-mark, with 2,069 people infected with the virus, according to the last update from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. In all, 53 people have died due to coronavirus.

(with agency inputs)

